Doing B'wood masala number in 'Munna Michael' was challenging Tiger Shroff

It?s hard to take your eyes off when heartthrob Tiger Shroff puts on his dancing shoes.

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2017, 06:24 PM IST

Well, it?s hard to take your eyes off when heartthrob Tiger Shroff puts on his dancing shoes.

Known for pulling off every dance style with complete ease, the 'Heropanti' actor admits facing challenges while doing the typical Bollywood masala dance for his upcoming film 'Munna Michael.'

During an exclusive conservation with ANI, Tiger said, "Doing Bollywood masala number in the film was a challenging thing for me because it?s a very different to what I do. But thanks to Ganesh Acharya, who choreographed my dance. He did a fantastic job; and even Sabbir Khan?s vision of the song. So all of them fell into place and as a result, I could pull off the style with ease,? he said.

?Filming 'Beparwah' song was very difficult because there is a small section, one -minute pure dancing section that gives tribute to Michael Jackson. And in this song I had to do all the MJ moves. I remember, I did around 40 takes and that was very tiring,? he added.

Directed by Sabbir Khan, ?Munna Michael? also stars debutant Nidhi Agarwal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. The film is all set hit the theatres on July 21.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

