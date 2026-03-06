FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Does Yash's Toxic have LGBTQ+ theme? What role does Kiara Advani play? Know what leaked plot suggests

The rumoured plot suggests Yash's character Raya is forced into a sham marriage with Nadia, a rival lesbian heir, played by Kiara Advani. However, it's important to note that the plot synopsis is unverified.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 06, 2026, 06:37 PM IST

Does Yash's Toxic have LGBTQ+ theme? What role does Kiara Advani play? Know what leaked plot suggests
Although makers of Yash starrer Toxic have released the synopsis of the upcoming mafia drama, a new plot twist has emerged online that suggests Yash plays Raya, a ruthless femboy mobster. The rumoured plot suggests Yash's character is forced into a sham marriage with Nadia, a rival lesbian heir, played by Kiara Advani. 

Toxic plot leaked? Rumoured synopsis suggests LGBTQ+ theme

A post on Reddit has been widely shared for its claim of a synopsis of Yash's upcoming film, Toxic. According to the post, the Toxic synopsis on Letterboxd reads, “In the lawless heat of old-world Goa, Raya, a ruthless femboy mobster, is forced into a sham marriage with Nadia, a rival lesbian heir. Raya weaponises the union, unleashing a violent, stylish tyranny to crush the coastal cartels and seize absolute control.” The rumoured plot indicate the setting of Old-world Goa, a place with a mix of Portuguese colonial history and rough-around-the-edges vibe. Yash's character appears tough and a mix of femininity and mob-boss energy. While Kiara, as Nadia assumed from a lesbian heir from a rival group, leaves fans believing Toxic is a queer, violent, stylish revenge mafia drama with a dash of LGBTQ+ themes and action. 

However, it's important to note that the plot synopsis is unverified, and the film's actual storyline may differ. Yash and the production team haven't officially confirmed these details.

Makers release synopsis of Toxic

The synopsis was published on the UAE distributor platform Phars Film, describing ‘Toxic’ as an action-thriller set in Goa between the early 1940s and the 1970s, a period marked by colonial decline and major sociopolitical shifts. "Toxic is a savage action-thriller saga that plunges into the rot festering beneath paradise. In this coastal land of fading colonial shadows and rising crime syndicates, a man forges his empire through blood, fear, and betrayal. Power is not granted, it is seized, and it always demands repayment."It further adds, "As smuggling routes become battlegrounds and loyalties unravel into suspicion, paranoia turns into a means of survival. In the end, the only force more powerful than the consequences of his choices is the abyss within him."

​About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. The film is set to hit the theatres across the globe in English and Indian languages on 4th June 2026.

 

 

