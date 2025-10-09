Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Does Malaika Arora approve of Arbaaz Khan's new baby? Her first reaction to Arhaan Khan's 'big brother bootcamp' post reveals it all; check

Malaika Arora’s ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, has become a father for the second time with his wife, Sshura Khan. The couple was recently blessed with a baby girl whom they named Sipaara Khan. As Arbaaz and Malaika’s son Arhaan welcomed his little sister in an adorable post on social media, Malaika couldn’t hold back but shared her reaction to her ex-husband’s newborn.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 07:57 AM IST

Malaika Arora’s ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, has become a father for the second time with his wife, Sshura Khan. The couple was recently blessed with a baby girl whom they named Sipaara Khan. As Arbaaz and Malaika’s son Arhaan welcomed his little sister in an adorable post on social media, Malaika couldn’t hold back but shared her reaction to her ex-husband’s newborn.

Malaika Arora's reaction to Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's baby

Recently, Arhaan posted some pictures with all his little cousins on Instagram, seemingly expressing his Big Brother energy that he is currently experiencing. In the first picture, Arhaan could be seen with Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s kids, Ahil Sharma and Ayat Sharma. However, what caught everyone’s attention was a click of the decoration from Sshura Khan and Arbaaz Khan’s baby shower. And in the last picture, he posted a picture from the film The Hangover, the character of Alan is holding a baby, hinting at his big brother responsibilities for his newborn sister. “big brother bootcamp,” he wrote in the caption.

Even Malaika Arora's reaction to Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's baby girl, Sipaara, was quite heartwarming. She showered love on the post, especially the last picture where Arhaan hinted at his newborn sister.  Malaika wrote, “Last pic” and added red heart emojis. 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

For the unversed, Arbaaz and Sshura Khan got married in 2023. They initially kept the news of their pregnancy under wraps, though there were speculations. The couple welcomed their baby girl, Sipaara, on October 5 at Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai. From Salman Khan to Arhaan Khan, each Khan family member came to see the newborn in the hospital.

Malaika and Arbaaz's marriage

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were married for 18 years before divorcing in 2017. The couple were once considered one of Bollywood's power couples. After the divorce, Malaika granted primary custody of their son, and Arbaaz has visitation rights. Despite their separation, they've maintained a cordial relationship for co-parenting.

