Docuseries on singer AP Dhillon's journey announced, teaser out: 'His life and struggles have always...'

The docuseries on the life of Brown Munde singer AP Dhillon to release on August 18 on Prime video.

On Wednesday, Prime Video announced a docuseries on the life of popular singer AP Dhillon. The official page of Prime Video took to Instagram and dropped an old video of the Brown Munde singer in which he can be seen singing on the ‘last night in India before he made the career-defining move to Canada.’

Sharing the video, the page wrote, “You know his music but not the man. This was AP Dhillon’s last night in India before he made the career-defining move to Canada. With big dreams to achieve, little did he know about the challenges ahead, from cultural differences to language barriers. But he moved past every obstacle to become the raging success he is today! His life and his struggles have always been a mystery to his fans. Until now!”

The makers further announced the release date of the series, “AP Dhillon’s journey to fame in the docuseries - ‘AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind’ on Prime Video, out on 18 August!” The singer also took to Instagram and penned a note, he wrote, “Every day thousands of people like me leave their families to immigrate to a new world with the hopes of a better future. What these people do not realize is the struggle that lies ahead... cultural differences, language barriers, financial struggles, and lack of support within our own communities. We are all trying to find our way in a world that we don’t understand and that doesn’t understand us.”

He further wrote, “What I hope for you to take away from this is it’s not me that is a First Of A Kind but our entire generation is. All my fellow creatives who are paving the way for our culture to go global are the First Of A Kind and it is time to unite so that the world can recognize our movement. We are ALL the First Of A Kind, but definitely not the last.”