Actor Sharad Kelkar will soon be seen in a promising tale of love, revenge, and conscience with the web series Doctors. The upcoming medical drama is set in a high-end prestigious hospital. The trailer of the series is out, and it gives a sneak peek of the battle between life & death, right & wrong. Directed by Sahir Raza, the intense storyline is brought to life by an ensemble cast featuring Sharad Kelkar, Harleen Sethi, Aamir Ali, Viraf Patell, and Vivaan Shah.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande (Jio Studios) and Alchemy Films Pvt Ltd, the story follows Dr. Nitiya Vasu (Harleen Sethi), a determined new resident at the prestigious Elizabeth Blackwell Medical Centre, who arrives with a secret mission of retribution. Driven by the belief that her mentor, the celebrated neurosurgeon Dr Ishaan Ahuja (Sharad Kelkar), is responsible for derailing her brother’s career, Nitiya is set on settling the score. However, as they face the challenges of the high-stakes medical world together, she begins to uncover a side of Ishaan that challenges her convictions—and her heart.

Talking about his role, Sharad Kelkar says, "As an actor, I love taking on new challenges and stepping out of my comfort zone, and Doctors truly provided that opportunity. Portraying Dr. Ishaan Ahuja has been an exciting and fulfilling experience. He’s a complex character, shaped by his past, yet remains dedicated to his work as a doctor. I spent hours in workshops with real doctors, which gave me a deeper understanding of their work and the emotional challenges they face daily. I’m really looking forward to the audience watching the story and sharing their thoughts."

Harleen Sethi asserts that playing Dr. Nitiya Vasu has been an intense and rewarding journey for her. Recalling her prep for the role, she admitted that it wasn’t just about learning medical terms but understanding the emotional depth of a character-driven by passion, pain, and purpose. Sethi adds, "Navigating her feelings in the high-pressure world of medicine was challenging but also very exciting. The whole experience has been a privilege. Doctors is a story about resilience, relationships, and redemption, and I’m excited for the audience to join us on this emotional rollercoaster."

Aamir Ali also reflects on his role, “Doctor has been quite a journey, both outwardly and inwardly. During the shoot, there were moments that made me reflect on how often we overlook the dedication, attention to detail, and passion doctors bring to their work, and those experiences helped me bring the right emotions to the role. The show is perfect for a family binge-watch during the holidays, and I’m excited to see what the audience thinks of it. Releasing on December 27th, Doctors will stream on JioCinema.

