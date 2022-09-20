Doctors advise Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'to stay out' of the public glare, actress to travel abroad for treatment: Report

File Photo

Popular television actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu who always managed to win hearts with her performances is now in news because of heath. The actress has been keeping a low profile because of her heath condition these days.

As per the media reports, Samantha has been adviced to cease all public appearances by the doctors. As per India Today report, a source from Hyderabad said, “she has been advised to stay completely out of the public glare.”

According to Bollywood Life report, the actress is suffering from skin disease and jetted off to US for the treatment. Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha reportedly signed for a movie set in Dinesh Vijan's renowned horror-comedy realm. For the uninitiated, the head of Maddock Films has already provided funding for films like Stree and Roohi. Additionally, he is working on the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Bhediya. It seems that Samantha will be making her debut as a princess.

A source, speaking with PeepingMoon.com, has said that it’s a very ‘intriguing’ horror story. He said, “Samantha plays the role of a princess and will be seen paired opposite Ayushmann, who enacts the role of a vampire. The film is based on a folklore story from Rajasthan and expands Dinesh Vijan’s proposed Horror-Comedy Cinematic Universe, which began with Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree and continues with the forthcoming movies, Bhediya and Munjha, starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, respectively.”

Recently, Samantha starrer Yashoda’s teaser was released. In the teaser, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is informed by a doctor that she is expecting and must take care of herself. The trailer includes several scenes of her doing stunts. She was also shown crying and holding her growing baby bump in one scene of the teaser.

As soon as Samantha uploaded the poster a few days ago, netizens went berserk over her look. Several of her fans hailed her as the next action queen. A user wrote, "I'm going to watch #Yashoda FDFS just for you @Samanthaprabhu2! I have very very high expectations for this movie!! It will be a sure shot blockbuster! I didn't sleep yesterday night as I was soo eagerly waiting for this update." Another user wrote, "First of all a warm hug it was very painful to live without seeing a glimpse of yours since 2 months Your presence is more happier for me than any update." A netizen wrote, "Love you to the core. Hoping for your strong comeback With #Yashoda #SamanthaRuthPrabhu."