Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Doctors advise Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'to stay out' of the public glare, actress to travel abroad for treatment: Report

As per the reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu jetted off to US for the treatment of her skin disease. Doctors have advised her to avoid public appearances.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 03:27 PM IST

Doctors advise Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'to stay out' of the public glare, actress to travel abroad for treatment: Report
File Photo

Popular television actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu who always managed to win hearts with her performances is now in news because of heath. The actress has been keeping a low profile because of her heath condition these days.

As per the media reports, Samantha has been adviced to cease all public appearances by the doctors. As per India Today report, a source from Hyderabad said, “she has been advised to stay completely out of the public glare.”

According to Bollywood Life report, the actress is suffering from skin disease and jetted off to US for the treatment. Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha reportedly signed for a movie set in Dinesh Vijan's renowned horror-comedy realm. For the uninitiated, the head of Maddock Films has already provided funding for films like Stree and Roohi. Additionally, he is working on the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Bhediya. It seems that Samantha will be making her debut as a princess. 

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to make her Bollywood debut with Ayushmann Khuranna in Vampire film?

A source, speaking with PeepingMoon.com, has said that it’s a very ‘intriguing’ horror story. He said, “Samantha plays the role of a princess and will be seen paired opposite Ayushmann, who enacts the role of a vampire. The film is based on a folklore story from Rajasthan and expands Dinesh Vijan’s proposed Horror-Comedy Cinematic Universe, which began with Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree and continues with the forthcoming movies, Bhediya and Munjha, starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, respectively.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Recently, Samantha starrer Yashoda’s teaser was released.  In the teaser, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is informed by a doctor that she is expecting and must take care of herself. The trailer includes several scenes of her doing stunts. She was also shown crying and holding her growing baby bump in one scene of the teaser. 

As soon as Samantha uploaded the poster a few days ago, netizens went berserk over her look. Several of her fans hailed her as the next action queen. A user wrote, "I'm going to watch #Yashoda FDFS just for you @Samanthaprabhu2! I have very very high expectations for this movie!! It will be a sure shot blockbuster! I didn't sleep yesterday night as I was soo eagerly waiting for this update." Another user wrote, "First of all a warm hug it was very painful to live without seeing a glimpse of yours since 2 months Your presence is more happier for me than any update."  A netizen wrote, "Love you to the core. Hoping for your strong comeback With #Yashoda #SamanthaRuthPrabhu." 

 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 458 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.