Do you know Rajinikanth's first salary? Thalaiva's viral ID card from his bus conductor days goes viral, his monthly pay will leave you shocked

Before charging over Rs 250 crore for a film, superstar Rajinikanth worked as a bus conductor for Bengaluru Bus Company. His first salary will make your jaw drop.

Before Rajinikanth became God to his fans, he worked as a bus conductor in Bengaluru. You love him, adore him, worship him. But do you know the first salary of the man, who is also one of the highest paid artistes of Asia? Rajini isn't just a superstar but a symbol of style, who attained stardom with his hard work and dedication.

He is 75, has been active in films since 1975, and he continues to lead a film, which is a rare feat across the globe. Decades before he entered the film industry, Rajini started his career not in films, but by punching bus tickets. Yes, Shivaji Rao Garkward was a bus conductor at Bengaluru's Route No. 10A. A rare identity card of Rajinikanth is going viral as it shows the first salary of the Thalaiva.

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The viral ID card of Thalaiva reveals his first salary

In the viral post, an ID card from Bangalore Transport Service (BTS), issued in 1971, confirms Rajinikanth employed as a bus conductor under his birth name, Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. One of the most crucial details of the case was his monthly salary, which was just Rs. 275. Imagine the phenomenon, who reportedly charged Rs 260-280 crore for Coolie, was once earning under Rs 300 a month. What a journey, isn't it?

Rajinikanth's upcoming films

On the work front, Rajini will be seen this year in Jailer 2. The direct sequel to 2023's Jailer is among the most anticipated films of the year. Nelson-directed Jailer 2 will be released in cinemas in September 2026. Rajini is also working on Thalaivar 173, another highly anticipated film, directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi, and produced by Kamal Haasan, reportedly scheduled for Pongal 2027. This film will bring together Kamal and Rajini after Kamal after 41 years. Their last full-length co-starring feature film together was the 1985 action thriller Geraftaar.