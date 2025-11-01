Do you know how Abhishek Bachchan proposed to Aishwarya Rai 18 years back?

Abhishek Bachchan proposed to Aishwarya Rai in New York after the premiere of their film, Guru and the couple tied the knot soon after. They now share a beautiful bond and a daughter, Aaradhya.

As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates her 52nd birthday today, fans are once again reminiscing about one of Bollywood’s most romantic love stories, her fairytale proposal from Abhishek Bachchan. It’s been 18 years since that magical night in New York when Abhishek went down on one knee and asked Aishwarya to be his wife.

The b eautifu l ba lcony p roposal

The story goes that while filming Guru, Abhishek often stood on the balcony of his New York hotel room, dreaming about a future with Aishwarya. When the film had its international premiere in the city, he decided to turn that dream into reality. After the event, he took Aishwarya back to that very balcony, pulled out a ring, reportedly the same one used as a prop in Guru and proposed to her.

It wasn’t a grand, over-the-top moment but a heartfelt and spontaneous gesture. Aishwarya was taken by surprise, but she said 'yes' instantly. The couple’s love had been growing steadily while working together in films like Dhoom 2, Umrao Jaan and Guru, and this proposal sealed their beautiful journey.

The b eginning of a l ifetime t ogether

After the proposal, Abhishek called his parents to share the good news. The Bachchan family welcomed Aishwarya with open arms and soon after, the two got engaged officially. On April 20, 2007, they tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony at the Bachchan residence in Mumbai.

Today, Abhishek and Aishwarya are proud parents to their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, born in November 2011. The couple continues to be one of Bollywood’s most loved duos, admired for their chemistry, commitment and the way they’ve built a beautiful family grounded in love and respect.