Do not want to take up politics like my sister Nagma: 'PonMagal Vandhal' actor Jyothika

Jyothika is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Tamil film titled PonMagal Vandhal in which she plays the role of a lawyer. This is the first time her film will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video from May 29, 2020. The film is directed by debutant J. J. Fredrick and produced by Taand Jyothika's husband Suriya under his home banner 2D Entertainment. This is Jyothika's 49th film in her acting career of more than 20 years.

During a recent interaction during a roundtable, Jyothika was asked about the pros and cons of releasing a movie on an OTT platform. She stated, "I'd say, there are only pros and no cons. Especially, in the last months after the coronavirus scare, the number of people who are watching the OTT platform has shot up considerably. Though all said and done, I will not deny that had the situation been different, it would have been a joy as an actor to see the reaction of the audiences when your film is released in theatres. OTT release is a big celebration for actors and directors because it is a very beautiful platform as a filmmaker will be able to reach many more- as many as 200 countries all over the world. I would say that OTT is an extension of films, but it is also not a permanent solution. It is the only solution for the time being when theatres are not open. If we wait to release PonMagal Vandhal, there is a long queue. It will take at least a year for the hero oriented films to release and the heroine oriented films will get their chance only after two years."

Jyothika, after her marriage and welcoming two kids has been selective about the projects. On being quizzed about the same, she replied, "I cannot accept any and every role. I have a son as well as a daughter. I want characters that are not only intelligent but also dignified to the core. In PonMagal Vandhal, I play a lawyer in the session court in Ooty. I want to play real-life characters, with which the audiences can easily identify themselves with. I will agree to do a film only if I am sure that people will talk about my role and the film even 20 years after your film is released. If you play a cop's role, you can easily pad your scene with action but when you set out to play a lawyer, you cannot resort to action and have to deliver your lines with perfection. Because I have never gone to a court till date, I should thank the director for having done all his homework with perfection."

For the uninitiated, Jyothika is also the sister of actor-politician Nagma. So is the actor interested in entering the world of politics like her sister? The Tamil beauty said, "Like my sister Nagma, I do not want to take up politics because I believe that you can do far greater work for the masses even though you are not in politics because I think every actor has a social responsibility and should not just depend on the government. Before setting out to clean your city, you should see to it that your house is clean. Isn't it?"