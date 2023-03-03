DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023: Karishma Mehta wins in Voice of the Voiceless in Media category

Karishma Mehta

Karishma Mehta, Founder, and CEO of ‘Humans of Bombay’, the platform that gave a voice to the voiceless and delivered heart-touching stories of many, has won an award at the DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023 in the category of Voice of the Voiceless in Media.

Karishma Mehta started the Facebook page of ‘Humans of Bombay’ at the age of 21 with the simple motive of telling stories, connecting with strangers, and being a shoulder to people who believed no one understood their pain. However, the small initiative has now become a community of millions of people that shares the relatable stories of people from all walks of life.

At the age of 27, she also took an interview with PM Modi wherein he talked about his childhood and his family among other things. The Humans of Bombay page also helped many people by raising funds for them through their page. One such story is of Ali Bhai who was wrongly imprisoned for 23 years and Karishma Mehta’s platform arranged 23 lakhs for his family through crowdfunding. The CEO believes in equality as she said in an interview, “It is a personal interest to me to forward the movement of equality, so I tend to take up cases or causes relevant in the women and children space, but I am not limited to that.”

Karishma Mehta also wrote a book Humans of Bombay at the age of 24 and in the year 2021, she published another book titled ‘Ordinary People, Extraordinary stories’ which became a hit just after its launch. The photographer and author was inspired by 'Humans of New York' page on Facebook by photographer Brandon Stanton which made her take a similar initiative for the people of Mumbai and hence one of the largest storytelling platforms that has revealed the untold struggles and pain of the people of Mumbai came into existence.