Perhaps, some people view Bharat Mata as merely a picture. However, goddess Bharti is an idea with an underlying patriotism that connects every Indian to their country. These days, Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh is in the docks due to dishonouring this very emotion of patriotism. A massive controversy erupted after the revelation that Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is a part of Diljit's next project 'Sardaar Ji 3'.

Amidst the outrage, a video of the Punjabi singer went viral online, featuring him as saying that "he has no intention to work in Bollywood". "Main music ko pyaar karta hoon. Bina kisi ki madad ke main music kar sakta hoon (I love music. I can create music without anyone's help)", he continued.

Diljit Dosanjh says that "he doesn't care about Bollywood". However, the deadly Pahalgam tragedy must have affected him. If it doesn't, it should. If he doesn't care about Pakistan's cowardly attack on Jammu and Kashmir, then he should care about the same. The soil on which he was born, he should have thought about it. Why did the singer choose an actress from a country like Pakistan -- which has a long disturbing history of supplying terrorists to India who are responsible for the bloodshed of innocent civilians in Kashmir?

Alongside common people, the film industry veterans are also expressing their outrage against Diljit Dosanjh. Due to this, demands are being made to halt his future projects. Federation of Western India Cine Employees has written to Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, urging him to remove Dosanjh from his next film 'Border 2'.

Moreover, the organisation has also requested film producer and director Imtiaz Ali to suspend his upcoming project with the Punjabi singer. According to some media reports, Diljit's film 'Sardaar Ji 3' will release in Pakistan's Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore among other major cities.