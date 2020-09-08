DNA Special: Sushant Singh Rajput death case - nothing but the truth

Truth, they say, is always bitter and this is amply evident in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. With the country's top three investigating agencies --- CBI, ED and NCB probing the case from all different angles possible, the truth will eventually come out. However, the media and the social media are abound with stories trying to prove either of the sides as victims.

So, we have Sudhir Chaudhary bringing to you the information that is factually correct as well as reliable.

Here are some points to ponder upon:

According to what the sources of the investigating agencies have told us, so far, there is no evidence that shows that Sushant was murdered.

Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide and there is also no evidence of any foul play.

-The investigation revealed that Sushant had started taking too many drugs for last 7-8 months of his life. He used to take 20 to 25 buds, which only an addict can endure. In a chat between Rhea and Showik Chakraborty in March 2020, Showik was saying that "we can bring 5 grams of buds that can lead to 20 doobs." 'Buds' is ganja and 'doobs' are cigarettes made by filling ganja.

-Sushant Singh Rajput used to do 'Curated marijuana', which is usually procured from abroad.

-Because of being heavily intoxicated, Sushant was in a hallucination. It is a kind of imaginary life in which a person appears to be far away from the reality.

-Rhea Chakraborty supplied drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput, but she herself used to take very little dose.

- Sushant lost many film offers because he would put a condition to producers to cast Rhea opposite him.

-Rhea also wanted her to work with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Dipesh Sawant, who worked at Sushant's house, said that his condition had deteriorated considerably due to drugs.

Sushant was taking medicines for the treatment of depression and at the same time, he also consumed ganja. According to doctors, this combination can be fatal.

Both the depression drugs as well as marijuana affect the chemical composition differently and in an opposite manner. Depression drugs increase a neuro-chemical called serotonin. On the other hand, drugs like hemp reduce serotonin in the brain. The effect of ganja creates feelings like emotion and suspicion in the mind. Drugs are also responsible for mood disorders. If a person is taking both together, his/her mental condition can drive him to suicide.

The team of doctors from the forensics department of AIIMS has now conducted Sushant's viscera test to check for poisoning, the results of which will come within 10 days.

The role of Mumbai police in the case was mired in controversies from the very beginning. Our sources told us the Mumbai Police became a victim of Bollywood glamour in the case. After Sushant's death, the Mumbai police summoned the who's who of Bollywood for questioning. Due to this, the investigation deviated from the beginning.

These are some of the facts, we have tried to bring to the fore before the investigating agencies reach a conclusion and put the case to rest. As readers, you should be served with nothing but the truth and that is what we have exactly tried to do here.