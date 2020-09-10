DNA Special: Kangana Ranaut-Shiv Sena row overshadows Maharashtra's COVID crisis

The politics that started after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, on Wednesday reached a juncture from where it is set to affect the politics of Maharashtra. Actor Kangana Ranaut had accused the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government of saving the people responsible for Sushant's death. Thereafter, Shiv Sena leaders started their rhetoric against them. This morning, a squad of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) arrived at Kangana's office in Mumbai and started demolishing portions of 'illegal structures'. However, with Maharashtra being the worst state to be hit with the COVID-19 pandemic, this issue just seems to have overshadowed the health crisis grappling the state.

The Bombay High Court asked the BMC to stop the demolition at Kangana Ranaut’s office and asked the civic body to respond to her petition. The matter will now be taken up at 3 pm on Thursday.

Ranaut had approached the court after challenging the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body for ‘illegal construction’ at her office and had sought a stay on the demolition process. Sharing pictures of BMC officials demolishing parts of her Pali Hill office, Ranaut repeated her “my Mumbai is PoK now” remark. Her other tweet read, “Pakistan.”The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the demolition drive of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut`s "illegal office" barely a couple of hours after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) squad started bulldozing the premises.

Some facts about Kangana Ranaut's plush Pali Hill office:-The name of Kangana's office, which was ransacked, is Manikarnika.-The building is in Mumbai's posh Pali Hills locality.- Aaditya Thackeray is guardian minister for Mumbai suburbs, which means the area comes directly under him.-Kangana bought it three years ago for about Rs 20 crore.-It is a three-storey building Today, the price of this building is estimated to be around Rs 48 crore.

You will be surprised to know that the BMC had considered only 150 square feet of illegal construction in Kangana's office. Such action is generally not taken in such a small place. The Pali Hill area of Mumbai is home to many of notable personalities in the country. Pictures of such action by the BMC in that area were never seen before.

In a video put out by Kangana Ranaut on her verified Twitter handle, the star has launched a fresh attack against the Maharashtra government. Addressing the state's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in her video, Kangana said that his “ego will be destroyed” just like the way he broke her house. She also tweeted, "Ayodhya was the first film in Manikarnika Films. It is not a building for me, the Ram Temple itself." Kangana wrote that as the Ram temple was re-created, her office would also be rebuilt.

The whole controversy began with Sushant's death. In the whole of Bollywood, Kangana is the only star who 'speaks her mind' on issues. Now, the matter has come out of the film industry and entered Maharashtra politics.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has made allegations of making several changes to office plan:- Toilet on ground floor turned into office cabin- Kitchen built in store room- Toilets built near stairs and in parking area- Illegal pantry made on the ground floor- A wooden room built in the living room on the first floor- Meeting room built in puja room on first floor- A two-and-a-half-feet wide balcony was built on the first floor- Change the space of stairs on the second floor- Balcony built on the third floor- Balcony built on the second floor- Breaking the partition of Bungalow No. 4 and Bungalow No. 5 on the second floor was added- Toilet smashed between Bungalow No. 4 and Bungalow No. 5- Change in the position of main gate entrance

When Maharashtra is grappling with increasing COVID cases that have touched the 10-lakh mark, the Maharashtra government is playing politics of a different sort. The Maharashtra government's focus seems to be on the crisis of a particular Bollywood lobby over the corona crisis. But the leaders of the Maharashtra government must understand that this politics does not run for a very long time. The people of India do not like such politics at all.