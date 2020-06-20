DNA Exclusive: Keerthy Suresh remembers when 'Penguin' crew was stung by bee, here's how she protected herself

Film actress Keerthy Suresh, who can be seen in the recently released film 'Penguin', portrays a character who is scared of insects. Interestingly enough, the actress herself is very scared of insects and had to shoot several scenes with them.

Speaking about how she is afraid of insects in reel and real life as well, Keerthy Suresh said, "In the film, my character is very scared of insects but I had to shoot with them for certain sequences. Interestingly, as a person also I fear them. We were shooting in a dense forest in Kodaikanal."

The actress further added, "It was very difficult because I remember while we were shooting in the forest once, all these bees appeared. I have videos of us running around and a lot of people were stung by the bee. The crew protected me under a sheet and I was hiding. It was an experience!"

The mystery thriller 'Penguin' released on June 19, 2020 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The film has been written and directed by Eashvar Karthic and sees the actress Keerthy Suresh on the forefront. Bankrolled by Karthik Subbaraj under the banner Stone Bench Films, it is also produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Sudhan Sundaram, and Jayaram under Passion Studios. The movie is available for streaming in Tamil, Telegu, and the dubbed version in Malayalam.