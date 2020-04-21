DNA Exclusive: Hina Khan goes de-glam for her first short film 'Smart Phone'

Actress Hina Khan is the only actress experimenting across mediums from the big screen to digital and television with films, short films, and series.

Now the actress is back making headlines with the release of her first short film amid the lockdown. The actress, who made heads turn with her Cannes debut, will be seen in a short film called ‘Smart Phone' which will premiere on the Ullu App. Known to take the road less traveled, Hina Khan has taken the de-glam route for the short film where the actress can be seen sporting an ordinary saree, complete with bangles, bindi, and sindoor, looking like a perfect rural woman.

Speaking of her character Suman, Hina said, "Suman is a very simple girl from this village called Kasganj. She gets married to Chandan (Kunal Roy Kapoor) and then he is transferred to Mumbai from where her journey begins. He gives her a smartphone which she doesn't know how to use, there is a twist in the end which you will get to know." Directed by Ankush Bhatt, Smart Phone will be streaming on the Ullu App, on the 24th of April.

A few days back, Hina grooved to Badshah's verses in 'Genda Phool' in her gym outfit (again an unexpected twist). The original song featured Jacqueline shaking a leg in a saree. She has a hook-step, which Hina did not pick up either. Hina has been finding ways to keep her fans entertained during coronavirus lockdown. She had previously posted videos of herself working from home and pretended to cry because her mother allotted her too much work under the isolation.