DMK slams Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, Trisha for 'saluting each other' at Independence Day event: 'Vulgar, disgusting'

DMK mouthpiece Murasoli has sharply criticised Tamil Nadu CM Vijay over Trisha Krishnan's presence at the Independence Day event in Chennai. Calling his actions "vulgar and disgusting", the editorial claimed even some TVK voters were "unable to accept" his behaviour.

Weeks after DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Assembly Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested over his allegedly sexually suggestive remarks about Chief Minister Vijay's friendship with a female Tamil actor, the party has intensified its attack on the TVK chief. In a scathing editorial in its official mouthpiece, Murasoli, the DMK took aim at Vijay over Trisha Krishnan's presence at the Independence Day celebrations in Chennai.

Trisha was seated next to Vijay’s parents in the front row during the celebrations at Fort St George, where Vijay hoisted the national flag as part of the ceremony. A video that went viral on social media showed Trisha saluting Vijay as he passed by in a jeep while carrying out his duties as Chief Minister. Her mother, Uma Krishnan, was also present at the event.

Reacting to Trisha's presence, the DMK's Murasoli criticised Vijay in strongly worded terms, describing his actions as "vulgar and disgusting." The editorial, published on Tuesday, August 18, said, "The dignity of Chief Minister Vijay, who hoisted the flag on Independence Day, flew in the air. Even people who voted for him could not stomach the sight of him; without any shame or embarrassment, making an actor sit in the front row and both saluting each other. It’s such a person, who thinks he can justify such vulgarity and disgust by doing it openly and blatantly, has today come as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu."

Notably, the DMK mouthpiece did not name Trisha in the editorial and referred to her simply as "an actor." It also questioned how Vijay’s supporters would respond to the episode, asking, "How will people react?" The editorial further claimed that even some of Vijay’s ardent supporters and TVK voters were "unable to accept" his behaviour, escalating the DMK’s criticism of the Chief Minister.

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