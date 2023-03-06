DJ Martin Garrix thanks Allu Arjun for 'crazy surprise' of joining him at Sunburn Hyderabad concert

Martin Garrix

Allu Arjun has a tremendous fan following, and he has proved it again by surprising the masses at Hyderabad's Sunburn concert. The actor was spotted attending the grand musical night hosted by popular DJ Martin Garrix. The actor made a surprise entrance to the concert and left the crowd of thousands in awe of him.

Even the renowned musical artist is impressed with Allu's fandom. Thus, he thanked the actor for collaborating with him. Martin dropped an acknowledgement post for Allu Arjun. In the post, there is a BTS video in which Martin and Arjun are discussing the actor's entry onstage. Martin is captured playing Oo Antava on my palm top, and he said, "Then I'll introduce you. I think the crowd will go crazy." Allu laughed and hugged him. The video jumped to the main concert, where Arjun was welcomed by huge crowd of music lovers. Garrix shared the post with a caption that says, "Crazy surprise! Thank you for joining @alluarjunonline."

Here's the post

For the musical evening, Allu wore a black tee with a cap written 'Icon'. After enjoying Martin's beats, Allu joined him onstage and performed for the audience. The videos of Allu dancing to his famous dance number Oo Antava from his last blockbuster Pushpa went viral in no time. Several fans posted videos from the concert

Earlier, Ranbir was spotted attending the Sunburn concert at Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru. Kapoor not only enjoyed the concert, but he even joined the stage with popular DJ Martin Garrix. In a series of viral pictures from the concert, Martin and Ranbir were captured adding more energy to an open-air musical night. Ranbir even performed on a few popular songs and garnered loud cheers from the audience. For the unversed, Ranbir played a DJ in his last-release Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.