DJ Khaled breaks down while performing Umrah in Mecca with Mike Tyson

Recently, DJ Khaled went to Mecca and completed the Umrah (an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca). Now, a video of the DJ crying as he approaches the Kaaba has appeared online.

He posted a picture with Mike Tyson from Mecca and wrote, “We on our way to MECCA GOD DID! Bless up my brother@miketysonand father of Tyson. More love more blessings more life GOD IS THE GREATEST!”

He added, “The second I walked in Mecca tears came down my eyes Tears of joy my whole life I wanted to go to MECCA TO PRAY AND TO GIVE MY GRATITUDE TO ALLAH I prayed for the world for more love more life more more peace more joy more happiness more health and protection for all of us! GOD IS THE GREATEST!!!!! It so beautiful we all ONE LOVE here GOD DID !!!!!!! Bless up my brother@miketyson.”

Reacting to the viral video, Gauahar Khan wrote, “Subhan Allah! Stars, Non stars , working class, or whatever classes the World segregates us in, in Makkah ALL are equal, simply common men with the love n tears for the almighty! No classes here. All humankind follow the same path around the kabah the same way. No exceptions.”

DJ Khaled is an American rapper, record producer, record executive, and DJ. Khaled first rose to fame as a radio host in the 1990s, and he later used his fame to become a DJ for the hip-hop group Terror Squad's live concerts.

Khaled's debut studio album, "Listennn... the Album," received gold certification when it was released in 2006 after he was given producer credits on the group's songs. He released 'We the Best' (2007) as a follow-up, which featured the top 20 single 'I'm So Hood. His other two albums, "We Global" (2008) and "Victory" (2010), both peaked in the top ten of the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. The latter featured the triple platinum-certified hit "All I Do Is Win."