DJ Felix, a powerful regime of the rising Hip-Hop scenario in India

“DJing might seem like a young pastime, but Felix vehemently disagrees with that statement,” “DJing is a lifetime of work, built through continued exposure, re-evaluation and growth.” Adds DJ Felix who is a popular Indian DJ.

Felix is a Kolkata-based Hip-Hop music practitioner. He makes it, he plays it, people dance to it in close quarters. DJ Felix can be seen DJing in Club UG Reincarnated in Kolkata.

“COVID-19 pulled the plug halfway in the Live Gig scenario Globally, I was supposed to go on my USA Tour, but almost everything got overnight wiped out at a large section of the music and entertainment industry – it’s devastating,” he says.

“The effects of this will be longstanding, but not permanent. A lot of the scene will be pushed underground, where it will thrive and find its way back again,” added Felix

DJ Felix recently dropped his music video in collaboration with different Artists from Kolkata. Right before that, his content was among the top 10 Viral videos of 2020 on social media, Felix's Scratch Mix version of the most popular song Rasode Mein Kaun Tha has 10 Million + hits on it on Facebook, Making him reach among few of the most Viral Content Creator of 2020.

Felix has been involved in the Hip Hop Industry for the last 14 years and is among one of the first to introduce the new sound of Turntablism to Kolkata City this is what makes him unique among others. Over the years, Felix has played at Sunburn Reload & many Vh1 supersonic club nights, which are Asia’s largest music festivals along with Multiple International Tours, During this period of Covid where everyone seems busy complaining about things related to pandemic and lockdown, Felix seems super busy in preparing himself for his next move ie. His next collaboration.

Felix enjoys a huge fanbase on social media and his Instagram is proof of it. Right from sharing glimpses of his practice sessions to his live shows and performances, DJ Felix keeps everyone engaged with his high on energy persona and lifestyle.

