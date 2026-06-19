FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Kanika Maheshwari breaks her silence on divorce rumours: 'He is not even my ex'

Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Kanika Maheshwari breaks her silence on divorce

US Iran Deal: Oil Down 2% After US-Iran Sign Ceasefire Agreement | Oil Price Today | Petrol | Diesel

US Iran Deal: Oil Down 2% After US-Iran Sign Ceasefire Agreement | Oil Price Today | Petrol | Diesel

Cocktail 2 Twitter Review: Mixed reactions greet Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon’s rom-com; ‘It’s not that great’

Cocktail 2 Twitter Review: Mixed reactions greet Shahid Kapoor

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Kanika Maheshwari breaks her silence on divorce rumours: 'He is not even my ex'

Kanika Maheshwari has denied divorce rumours, confirming she is still married to Ankur Ghai despite living in a long-distance marriage between Mumbai and Delhi.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 19, 2026, 12:13 PM IST

Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Kanika Maheshwari breaks her silence on divorce rumours: 'He is not even my ex'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Television actor Kanika Maheshwari has dismissed ongoing rumours about her personal life, clarifying that she is still married to her husband, Ankur Ghai, despite living separately.

Kanika calls divorce reports false

The Diya Aur Baati Hum star addressed rumours about her marriage and categorically denied being divorced in an interview with Hauterrfly's The Male Feminist. "He is not even my ex," she stated, adding that she does not understand why rumours about her breakup continue to circulate. I'm not divorced. We are still wed.

Kanika clarified that, although she and her spouse currently reside in different cities, she in Mumbai and he in Delhi, they are still in a relationship. She continued by saying that although having previously contemplated divorce, they resolved their problems and chose to remain together.

We are in a long-distance marriage

The actor disclosed that she had filed for divorce in 2024, but nothing came of it. She said that false material was disclosed and then spread, giving the impression that the couple had formally broken up. Kanika criticized the dissemination of unconfirmed reports and claimed that in today's media landscape, false information frequently replaces accurate information.

She referred to their relationship as a 'long-distance marriage' despite living apart, noting that they have managed their bond while respecting each other's personal space. She added that communication, integrity and ongoing personal development are necessary for sustaining a partnership.

Marriage and family life

In January 2012, Kanika Maheshwari wed Ankur Ghai, a businessman. In 2015, the couple welcomed a son. The actor has now refuted rumors that they split up, which first surfaced in 2023 and grew more intense in 2024.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Kanika Maheshwari breaks her silence on divorce rumours: 'He is not even my ex'
Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Kanika Maheshwari breaks her silence on divorce
PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition turns 56
PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition turns 56
'Priye Mitr Narendra': French President Emmanuel Macron shares personal message for PM Modi after G7 Summit
Emmanuel Macron shares personal message for PM Modi after G7 Summit
Telegram loses fight against Centre’s NEET paper leak ban as Delhi HC rejects plea
Telegram loses fight against Centre’s NEET paper leak ban as Delhi HC rejects pl
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 8 Highlights: Canada thrashes Qatar, Switzerland beats Bosnia, Mexico edges South Korea, South Africa draws Czechia
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 8 Highlights: Canada, Switzerland, Mexico win; SA draws
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement