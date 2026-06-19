Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Kanika Maheshwari breaks her silence on divorce rumours: 'He is not even my ex'

Kanika Maheshwari has denied divorce rumours, confirming she is still married to Ankur Ghai despite living in a long-distance marriage between Mumbai and Delhi.

Television actor Kanika Maheshwari has dismissed ongoing rumours about her personal life, clarifying that she is still married to her husband, Ankur Ghai, despite living separately.

Kanika calls divorce reports false

The Diya Aur Baati Hum star addressed rumours about her marriage and categorically denied being divorced in an interview with Hauterrfly's The Male Feminist. "He is not even my ex," she stated, adding that she does not understand why rumours about her breakup continue to circulate. I'm not divorced. We are still wed.

Kanika clarified that, although she and her spouse currently reside in different cities, she in Mumbai and he in Delhi, they are still in a relationship. She continued by saying that although having previously contemplated divorce, they resolved their problems and chose to remain together.

We are in a long-distance marriage

The actor disclosed that she had filed for divorce in 2024, but nothing came of it. She said that false material was disclosed and then spread, giving the impression that the couple had formally broken up. Kanika criticized the dissemination of unconfirmed reports and claimed that in today's media landscape, false information frequently replaces accurate information.

She referred to their relationship as a 'long-distance marriage' despite living apart, noting that they have managed their bond while respecting each other's personal space. She added that communication, integrity and ongoing personal development are necessary for sustaining a partnership.

Marriage and family life

In January 2012, Kanika Maheshwari wed Ankur Ghai, a businessman. In 2015, the couple welcomed a son. The actor has now refuted rumors that they split up, which first surfaced in 2023 and grew more intense in 2024.