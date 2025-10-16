Diwali bash 2025: Nushrratt Bharuccha steals limelight in red, know how Jacqueline Fernandez, Palak Tiwari, and other divas grab attention

This Diwali, Bollywood divas embraced the vibrant red color, symbolizing passion, joy, and festivity. From Jacqueline Fernandez’s regal saree to Pooja Hegde’s modern sharara, each outfit perfectly blended tradition with contemporary style.

Diwali is a time to celebrate happiness, wealth, and fresh starts. Red has a special place among the vivid hues that abound during this joyous season because it represents vigour, passion, and good fortune. Many Bollywood stars embraced the power of red this Diwali, dressing in gorgeous ensembles that exuded style and cosiness. These fiery red ensembles, which ranged from traditional sarees to modern lehengas, captured the essence of the festival and made a striking yet elegant statement at different Diwali celebrations.

Here are 5 divas who wore red in Diwali bash:

1. Jacqueline Fernandez:

She wore a red and gold colour saree, and the saree featured a rich red base adorned with intricate golden zari work and delicate embroidery, adding a regal touch to her festive look. She accessorised with statement gold jewellery, including earrings and bangles, while her soft curls and glowing makeup enhanced her radiant appearance.

2. Nushrat Bharucha:

Nushrat Bharucha dazzled in a vibrant red lehenga adorned with intricate gold embroidery, perfectly capturing the festive essence of Diwali. She paired the outfit with a matching blouse and long golden earrings that added an elegant statement without overpowering the look.

3. Palak Tiwari:

Palak Tiwari looked absolutely radiant in a stunning red lehenga that beautifully captured the festive spirit of Diwali. The lehenga featured intricate golden embroidery and delicate sequins, which shimmered gracefully under the lights. She wore earrings with a chain and hath palani, which completes her look.

4. Sanya Malhotra:

Sanya Malhotra looked effortlessly chic in a striking red and chocolate colour mixed kurti and plazo. The kurti has golden embroidery on the neckline, giving the ensemble a balanced and sophisticated appeal. She paired with long gold and white coloured earrings.

5. Pooja Hegde:

Pooja Hegde looked effortlessly chic in a vibrant red sharara set that perfectly blended traditional charm with modern style for the Diwali festivities. She paired the outfit with striking red and white earrings that beautifully complemented the vibrant red of her sharara, adding a fresh and playful touch to her look.

These Bollywood celebrities showcased the red colour in style during this festive season. Each look expertly combined tradition and modern design, whether it was Jacqueline's majestic saree, Nushrratt's elaborate lehenga, Palak's glittering ensemble, Sanya's elegant kurti set, or Pooja's contemporary sharara. In addition to lighting up the Diwali celebration, their gorgeous red ensembles encouraged many others to embrace this bold colour with poise and confidence.