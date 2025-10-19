Diwali 2025: 7 must-watch theatre, OTT releases, from Thamma to Baaghi 4’ on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video

Celebrate Diwali 2025 with 7 exciting movies and OTT releases, from Thamma to Baaghi 4 and more, perfect for your festive binge-watch plans!

This Diwali 2025, entertainment lovers have a reason to celebrate! Whether you plan to binge-watch at home with family or catch the latest releases in theatres, the lineup promises something for everyone.

So, grab your popcorn, gather your loved ones, and dive into this curated list of 7 must-watch films and shows streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, and more, or lighting up theatres this festive season.

1. Thamma ( October 21, 2025)

Thamma, a romantic comedy-horror directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. The movie brings together Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal in a quirky blend of humour and supernatural chaos.

2. Do You Wanna Partner (Prime Video)

Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty team up in Do You Wanna Partner, a refreshing comedy-drama streaming on Prime Video. The story follows two ambitious friends who set out to launch a craft beer startup in a male-dominated industry.

3. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat ( October 21 2025 )

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat promises to be a soulful watch. Directed by Milap Zaveri and written by Mushtaq Shiekh, the film stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles. Set to release in theatres on October 21, 2025.

4. Kitchen God (Pocket TV)

Kitchen God, a reality-fiction hybrid series streaming on Pocket TV. In this show, contestants cook while wearing masks, hiding their identities from both the judges and audience. Only the winner’s identity is revealed at the end, keeping viewers guessing till the finale.

5. Greater Kalesh (Netflix)

Greater Kalesh, a light-hearted family dramedy that perfectly captures the chaos and warmth of an Indian household. Set in Bangalore, the film follows a quirky family navigating love, conflict, and connection during Diwali.

6. Baaghi 4 (ZEE5)

Tiger Shroff returns with power-packed action in Baaghi 4, the latest addition to the blockbuster franchise. Streaming exclusively on ZEE5 this Diwali, the movie delivers high-octane stunts, intense drama, and emotional moments.

7. Thoda Sa Magic (Disney+ Hotstar )

Thoda Sa Magic, featuring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, is a heartwarming fantasy-comedy that revolves around a young man who accidentally discovers a magical lamp during Diwali.

