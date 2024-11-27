Talking about her intimate scene getting leaked online, Divya Prabha said, "I don't think I need to strip naked to earn fame."

The critically acclaimed film All We Imagine As Light was released in India on November 22. After its release, an intimate scene from the film featuring Divya Prabha was leaked online. The actress has now finally broken her silence stating that she doesn't need to strip naked to earn fame.

Talking to Onmanorama, Divya said that a section of people in Kerala are intolerant of Malayali women doing such roles. She stated, "It is really pathetic. However, I had anticipated such a response from a section of the people in Kerala even when I signed up for the role. We are a community that celebrates filmmakers like Yorgos Lanthimos and even the actress who won the Oscar for her work in the film. But we are intolerant of Malayali women doing such roles. I am glad to see there were people, especially men, who opposed the act. This shows there is a lot of hope in the present generation."

"Those who shared the leaked videos comprise 10 per cent of the population, and I don't understand their mindset. Malayalis were also part of the Central Board, which gave us the approval. As an actor, I do scripts I am convinced about, and I was totally convinced about my character in All We Imagine As Light. Some people criticised me, saying that I did the nude scene for fame. I have won several awards and have also been part of critically acclaimed movies. I don't think I need to strip naked to earn fame", she further added.

Meanwhile, Payal Kapadia's feature directorial debut All We Imagine As Light scripted history earlier this year when it won the Grand Prix award at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. It also became the first Indian film in 30 years and first ever by an Indian female director to be showcased in the main competition.

