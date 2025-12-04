FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Divya Khosla feels Bollywood is filled with crocodiles, addresses divorce rumours: 'I would never sell my soul to...'

As Palaash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana postpone their wedding, event organisers shares cryptic note, ‘See you soon champions’

THIS Afghan cricketer wants Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to skip 2027 ODI World Cup; Here's what he said

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Russian President Putin's Indian policy

Good news for Mumbaikars! Two new metro corridors set to open by December end, ease travel between these important routes

Can Virat Kohli realistically chase Sachin Tendulkar’s 100-century landmark before he retires?

'Masti mat karo, agar unka dimaag...': Ravi Shastri fires strong warning amid criticism and mishandling of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Viral video: Jeetendra becomes emotional, remembers Dharmendra's bond with 'best friend' Manoj Kumar: 'Dono ek kamre mein rehte the, ek-dusre ki...'

Bigg Boss 7 contestant Apurva Agnihotri MAKES big statement on Bigg Boss 19, says 'tasks mein log interested nahi hai'

Who are Jay Pawar, Rutuja Patil? NCP bigwig sharad Pawar's family in spotlight over Bahrain wedding, here's what to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Divya Khosla feels Bollywood is filled with crocodiles, addresses divorce rumours: 'I would never sell my soul to...'

Divya Khosla feels Bollywood is filled with crocodiles, addresses divorce rumour

As Palaash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana postpone their wedding, event organisers shares cryptic note, ‘See you soon champions’

As Palaash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana postpone their wedding, event organisers sha

THIS Afghan cricketer wants Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to skip 2027 ODI World Cup; Here's what he said

THIS Afghan cricketer wants Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to skip 2027 ODI World Cup

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres

Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres

Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee

Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee

From oranges to grapes and berries: 7 winter fruits to eat this season for healthy and immune body

7 winter fruits to eat this season for healthy and immune body

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Divya Khosla feels Bollywood is filled with crocodiles, addresses divorce rumours: 'I would never sell my soul to...'

Divya last appeared in the thriller comedy "Ek Chatur Naar," also starring Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Dec 04, 2025, 11:59 PM IST

Divya Khosla feels Bollywood is filled with crocodiles, addresses divorce rumours: 'I would never sell my soul to...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Divya Khosla held an AMA session on Reddit, answering questions about her acting journey, Bollywood, and more. She also replied to users through video messages on the platform.

A user asked, "How do you maintain your mental health amidst the toxicity in Bollywood, the pressure to always look a certain way, and so much more? You always seem so positive and childlike to me." In response, Divya said, "I personally feel that Bollywood is a place where there are crocodiles everywhere, and you feel like you're trying to navigate your way through them."

She said, "I think the most important thing is to stay true to yourself. I would never sell my soul to get work. It's okay if it works, it's fine if it doesn't, and more importantly, you should have good karma to take with you when you reach the top."

Another user asked, "Which film did you enjoy working on the most?" She replied, "Savi. The most amazing filming in Britain, in temperatures of around minus 10 degrees, for 42 days straight. But the production was so organised that it set a standard for me to compare my experience on the sets of Savi with all my other films."

Another user asked, "Are you divorced?" Divya replied, "No, but the media really wants that." Divya is married to film and music producer Bhushan Kumar, who is the chairman and managing director of T-Series. They married in 2005.

Divya last appeared in the thriller comedy "Ek Chatur Naar," also starring Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Also read: Viral video: Jeetendra becomes emotional, remembers Dharmendra's bond with 'best friend' Manoj Kumar: 'Dono ek kamre mein rehte the, ek-dusre ki...'

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Divya Khosla feels Bollywood is filled with crocodiles, addresses divorce rumours: 'I would never sell my soul to...'
Divya Khosla feels Bollywood is filled with crocodiles, addresses divorce rumour
As Palaash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana postpone their wedding, event organisers shares cryptic note, ‘See you soon champions’
As Palaash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana postpone their wedding, event organisers sha
THIS Afghan cricketer wants Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to skip 2027 ODI World Cup; Here's what he said
THIS Afghan cricketer wants Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to skip 2027 ODI World Cup
DNA TV Show: Analysis of Russian President Putin's Indian policy
DNA TV Show: Analysis of Russian President Putin's Indian policy
Good news for Mumbaikars! Two new metro corridors set to open by December end, ease travel between these important routes
Good news for Mumbaikars! Two new metro corridors set to open by December end, e
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres
Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee
Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee
From oranges to grapes and berries: 7 winter fruits to eat this season for healthy and immune body
7 winter fruits to eat this season for healthy and immune body
Top 5 countries where Indian rupee is strongest, explore budget-friendly international destinations
Top 5 countries where Indian rupee is strongest, explore budget-friendly interna
Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda to Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan: 6 impressive debuts winning hearts in 2025
Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda to Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan: 6 impressive debuts
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement