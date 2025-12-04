Divya Khosla feels Bollywood is filled with crocodiles, addresses divorce rumours: 'I would never sell my soul to...'

Divya last appeared in the thriller comedy "Ek Chatur Naar," also starring Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Divya Khosla held an AMA session on Reddit, answering questions about her acting journey, Bollywood, and more. She also replied to users through video messages on the platform.

A user asked, "How do you maintain your mental health amidst the toxicity in Bollywood, the pressure to always look a certain way, and so much more? You always seem so positive and childlike to me." In response, Divya said, "I personally feel that Bollywood is a place where there are crocodiles everywhere, and you feel like you're trying to navigate your way through them."

She said, "I think the most important thing is to stay true to yourself. I would never sell my soul to get work. It's okay if it works, it's fine if it doesn't, and more importantly, you should have good karma to take with you when you reach the top."

Another user asked, "Which film did you enjoy working on the most?" She replied, "Savi. The most amazing filming in Britain, in temperatures of around minus 10 degrees, for 42 days straight. But the production was so organised that it set a standard for me to compare my experience on the sets of Savi with all my other films."

Another user asked, "Are you divorced?" Divya replied, "No, but the media really wants that." Divya is married to film and music producer Bhushan Kumar, who is the chairman and managing director of T-Series. They married in 2005.

