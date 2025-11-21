FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Russia offers fifth generation fighter Su-57, should India buy it? Can it checkmate Chinese J-20?

Big blow to South Africa as star pacer ruled out of 2nd Test and ODIs vs India

Gaurav Khanna is winning Bigg Boss 19, his wife is lucky charm, has worked closely with THIS BB winner, her name is ...

Donald Trump Jr to attend billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter's wedding in Udaipur, to stay in Rs 10 lakh per night Maharaja Suite in THIS hotel

Divya Khosla and Mukesh Bhatt's explosive phone conversation goes viral, actress calls out 'industry mafia', then…

WPL 2026 Auction list unveiled: Check names of all 277 players set to go under the hammer

Masterstroke by Ratan Tata's TCS, launches new company, gets Rs 88000000000 investment, plans to...

When Kishore Kumar was struggling, Ruma Devi was working with Lata Mangeshkar, Dev Anand, Ashok Kumar; son Amit Kumar reveals what led to their separation

West Bengal Election 2026: From 'Jungle Raj' attack, rebranding to Bengali connect, BJP may take THESE 10 steps

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025 OUT: Scorecard, Merit List PDF officially released, check details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Russia offers fifth generation fighter Su-57, should India buy it? Can it checkmate Chinese J-20?

Russia offers fifth generation fighter Su-57, should India buy it?

Big blow to South Africa as star pacer ruled out of 2nd Test and ODIs vs India

Big blow to South Africa as star pacer ruled out of 2nd Test and ODIs vs India

Gaurav Khanna is winning Bigg Boss 19, his wife is lucky charm, has worked closely with THIS BB winner, her name is ...

Gaurav is winning Bigg Boss 19, his wife is lucky charm, has worked THIS winner

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at earnings, WPL contract, and endorsements of India's cricket star

Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at her earnings, WPL contract, and more

Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes

Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to get married on November 23: Here's how a "tattoo" put spotlight on their secret love story

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to get married on November 23: Here's how a "tat

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Divya Khosla and Mukesh Bhatt's explosive phone conversation goes viral, actress calls out 'industry mafia', then…

Divya Khosla Kumar is at the center of a controversy surrounding her film Savi and Alia Bhatt's Jigra. She recently shared an audio recording of a conversation with Mukesh Bhatt, where she confronts him about reports claiming she created a controversy around Jigra for publicity.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 02:40 PM IST

Divya Khosla and Mukesh Bhatt's explosive phone conversation goes viral, actress calls out 'industry mafia', then…
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor-filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar has publicly shared an audio recording of her phone conversation with veteran producer Mukesh Bhatt on her social media account, further intensifying the year-old controversy surrounding Alia Bhatt's movie Jigra and her movie Savi.

What does Divya Khosla Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt's phone conversation have?

The now-viral audio clip appears to capture an emotional exchange with Divya confronting Mukesh about reports circulating on major media platforms blaming her for publicising a controversy around Jigra to stay in the news and create buzz. In the recording, Divya can be heard asking Mukesh Bhatt whether he had spoken against her in the media, to which the latter denied. She also referred to various articles accusing her of creating during the release of Alia Bhatt's film Jigra in 2024.

Divya, further in the video, is heard expressing her displeasure and disappointment, especially since the reports surfaced on her birthday. Mukesh Bhatt in the audio is heard reassuring her that he had said nothing of that sort and insists that the controversy was timed to hurt her. Mukesh is heard saying that it was a backlash from the other camp, hinting that the negative stories were deliberately planted against her to disturb her. Mukesh Bhatt is again heard asking Divya to stay unaffected and also told her to 'rise above this'. Divya is further heard telling Mukesh Bhatt that she respects him a lot and was hurt by the recent allegations. Divya earlier had alleged that the film's storyline mirrored her project, Savi.

Recently, Mukesh Bhatt publicly dismissed her accusations as an attempt to gain publicity. By releasing this recording, Divya has now opened a new layer to the dispute.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Why did Divya Khosla release her phone conversation with Mukesh Bhatt?

Sharing the audio clip, Divya wrote, "Unfortunately, I am left with no choice but to put out the telephonic conversation between Mr Mukesh Bhatt and me so people can hear for themselves how certain groups attempt to sabotage careers and push genuine talent out. This behaviour is unacceptable and cannot be normalised. It is time we speak up. It is time we call out the industry mafia.
I will raise my voice — and I will fight this out. It is time we speak up. It is time we call out the industry mafia."

For the uninitiated, Jigra starred Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt. Despite the strong storyline, the movie underperformed at the box office. Divya had accused the makers of Jigra of copying the storyline of her movie Savi, which starred Harshvardhan Rane alongside her.

(With inputs from IANS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Russia offers fifth generation fighter Su-57, should India buy it? Can it checkmate Chinese J-20?
Russia offers fifth generation fighter Su-57, should India buy it?
Big blow to South Africa as star pacer ruled out of 2nd Test and ODIs vs India
Big blow to South Africa as star pacer ruled out of 2nd Test and ODIs vs India
Gaurav Khanna is winning Bigg Boss 19, his wife is lucky charm, has worked closely with THIS BB winner, her name is ...
Gaurav is winning Bigg Boss 19, his wife is lucky charm, has worked THIS winner
Donald Trump Jr to attend billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter's wedding in Udaipur, to stay in Rs 10 lakh per night Maharaja Suite in THIS hotel
Donald Trump Jr to attend billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter's wedding in
Divya Khosla and Mukesh Bhatt's explosive phone conversation goes viral, actress calls out 'industry mafia', then…
Divya Khosla and Mukesh Bhatt's explosive phone conversation goes viral, actress
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at earnings, WPL contract, and endorsements of India's cricket star
Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at her earnings, WPL contract, and more
Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes
Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to get married on November 23: Here's how a "tattoo" put spotlight on their secret love story
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to get married on November 23: Here's how a "tat
Kavya Maran’s lavish car collection: From Ferrari to Rolls Royce; look inside SRH Owner’s refined car collection
Kavya Maran’s lavish car collection: From Ferrari to Rolls Royce; look inside SR
From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli
From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things o
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE