Divya Khosla and Mukesh Bhatt's explosive phone conversation goes viral, actress calls out 'industry mafia', then…

Divya Khosla Kumar is at the center of a controversy surrounding her film Savi and Alia Bhatt's Jigra. She recently shared an audio recording of a conversation with Mukesh Bhatt, where she confronts him about reports claiming she created a controversy around Jigra for publicity.

Actor-filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar has publicly shared an audio recording of her phone conversation with veteran producer Mukesh Bhatt on her social media account, further intensifying the year-old controversy surrounding Alia Bhatt's movie Jigra and her movie Savi.

What does Divya Khosla Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt's phone conversation have?

The now-viral audio clip appears to capture an emotional exchange with Divya confronting Mukesh about reports circulating on major media platforms blaming her for publicising a controversy around Jigra to stay in the news and create buzz. In the recording, Divya can be heard asking Mukesh Bhatt whether he had spoken against her in the media, to which the latter denied. She also referred to various articles accusing her of creating during the release of Alia Bhatt's film Jigra in 2024.

Divya, further in the video, is heard expressing her displeasure and disappointment, especially since the reports surfaced on her birthday. Mukesh Bhatt in the audio is heard reassuring her that he had said nothing of that sort and insists that the controversy was timed to hurt her. Mukesh is heard saying that it was a backlash from the other camp, hinting that the negative stories were deliberately planted against her to disturb her. Mukesh Bhatt is again heard asking Divya to stay unaffected and also told her to 'rise above this'. Divya is further heard telling Mukesh Bhatt that she respects him a lot and was hurt by the recent allegations. Divya earlier had alleged that the film's storyline mirrored her project, Savi.

Recently, Mukesh Bhatt publicly dismissed her accusations as an attempt to gain publicity. By releasing this recording, Divya has now opened a new layer to the dispute.



Why did Divya Khosla release her phone conversation with Mukesh Bhatt?

Sharing the audio clip, Divya wrote, "Unfortunately, I am left with no choice but to put out the telephonic conversation between Mr Mukesh Bhatt and me so people can hear for themselves how certain groups attempt to sabotage careers and push genuine talent out. This behaviour is unacceptable and cannot be normalised. It is time we speak up. It is time we call out the industry mafia.

I will raise my voice — and I will fight this out. It is time we speak up. It is time we call out the industry mafia."

For the uninitiated, Jigra starred Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt. Despite the strong storyline, the movie underperformed at the box office. Divya had accused the makers of Jigra of copying the storyline of her movie Savi, which starred Harshvardhan Rane alongside her.



