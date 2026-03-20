Divya Dutta shares shocking reaction to Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift debate: 'We cannot generalise these things'

Actress Divya Dutta commented on the Bollywood debate about 8-hour workdays after Deepika Padukone reportedly left some projects. She said she won’t judge Deepika, noting that every actor’s situation is different and personal choices should be respected.

Actress Divya Dutta shared her thoughts on the Bollywood debate over work hours after Deepika Padukone reportedly wanted 8-hour days and left some projects. She said she doesn’t want to judge Deepika, explaining that every actor’s situation is different and added, 'Who am I to comment on someone else’s choice?'

Why the debate started:

The news about Deepika wanting shorter work hours caused a lot of discussion online and in the film industry. Some people supported her, saying that actors need to maintain a balance between their professional duties and their private lives, while others said that long work hours are common practice on major movie sets. The discussion demonstrates that Bollywood work conditions create variable employment situations. Some actors prefer to work shorter hours because they have family and other obligations to fulfil. The others believe that creativity and shooting schedules need to operate outside the limits of an eight-hour workday.

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Divya Dutta’s opinion:

Divya Dutta maintained her neutral position throughout the debate. She explained that every film and every actor exists as a distinct entity. The actor and producer must reach an agreement about their work schedule. The system operates successfully when both parties reach an agreement. The actor has the option to exit the project when both parties fail to reach an agreement.

She stated that people should not judge her personal decisions, which she considers private. The actor transmitted a message that was peaceful and showed understanding while requesting people to honour the decisions made by each actor.