Divya Agarwal lashes out at being called gold digger by trolls: 'Can’t a woman want a partner who is settled'

Divya Agarwal addressed the recent controversy with her ex Varun Sood and being labelled a god digger by trolls.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

Divya Agarwal lashes out at being called gold digger by trolls: 'Can’t a woman want a partner who is settled'
Divya Agarwal with fiance Apurva Padgaonkar

Actress and reality show star Divya Agarwal has taken strong offence to being labelled a gold digger by trolls after her engagement to restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar. Divya recently also faced controversy after her ex-noyfriend Varun Sood’s sister alleged that the actress had not returned some ancestral jewellery he had gifted her.

Divya and Varun broke up over a year ago after dating for several years. However, their break up has been news again since she broke the news of her engagement to Apurva earlier this year. The controversy grew murkier after Varun’s statements that Divya had not returned his gifts.

Talking to Bombay Times, Divya addressed Varun’s statements and said, “I don’t understand why a person has to respond to any personal questions when he is promoting his upcoming show. Varun could have avoided the question. It has been a year since our break-up, but people continue to ask questions and one should know how to avoid them and show dignity because I am engaged now.”

When asked about being called a gold digger by trolls following her engagement to Apurva, Divya responded, “I have won reality shows and have been a part of three web shows… I am an independent girl. Also, can’t a woman want a partner who is also settled in his career? Is that being a gold digger? If I was a gold digger, I would not have worked hard and built a career, I would have found a rich guy and settled down.”

Divya Agarwal is best known for her appearances on reality shows Spiltsvilla, Ace of Space, and Bigg Boss OTT. She made her acting debut with the web series Raagini MMS Returns 2, following which she has appeared in shows like Cartel and Abhay. Divya has also performed dance numbers in a couple of films.

