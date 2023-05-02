Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

#DisrespectOfARRahman trends on Twitter after Pune police stop Oscar-winning composer midway during concert

AR Rahman was singing his last song when he was stopped midway by a Pune police official, who walked directly up on the stage and asked the Oscar-winner to wrap up his concert for exceeding the time limit.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 02, 2023, 05:27 PM IST

#DisrespectOfARRahman trends on Twitter after Pune police stop Oscar-winning composer midway during concert
AR Rahman/Twitter

AR Rahman's concert in Pune on Sunday, March 30, was stopped midway by the police as the Oscar-winning composer exceeded the deadline of 10 pm issued by the authorities. A huge crowd had gathered to attend the music maestro's live concert at the Raja Bahadur Mills in the Maharashtrian city.

After the concert, a video went viral on social media platforms in which a police officer was seen walking on the stage and asking Rahman, other artistes, and organisers to stop the music show as it was already past 10 o'clock. Now, social media users are miffed at how the Padma Bhushan awardee was treated as they feel that the police officials should have gone backstage and talked to the organisers instead of walking directly to the stage and pointing fingers at AR Rahman.

And hence, #DisrespectOfARRahman has been trending on the micro-blogging platform Twitter on Tuesday, May 2. A Rahman fan tweeted, "Okay he was strict in his rules, But this was not the way he should've been handled. They could've at least contacted the backstage org, producer or show manager, stage manners? Planned politricks from Pune police #DisrespectOfARRahman."

A Twitter user wrote, "#DisRespectOfARRahman This shouldn't happen to any artiste. Of course, I respect the law but performers sometimes lose the sense of time. The cop should have gone backstage & informed the manager that it is 10 pm & with that they would have wound up. What do u get by disrespecting an artiste?". Another tweet read, "If talents and stalwarts like AR Rahman are treated in this way then nothing can be said. #DisrespectOfARRahman."

AR Rahman called this whole incident a 'Rockstar moment' as he shared a glimpse of his Pune concert on his social media handles and wrote, "Did we all just have the “Rockstar” moment on stage yesterday? I think we did! We were overwhelmed by the love of the audience and kept wanting to give more. Pune, thank you once again for such a memorable evening. Here’s a little snippet of our roller coaster ride."

Meanwhile, on the work front, AR Rahman has composed music for the recent Tamil blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam. The period action drama film has already crossed Rs 200 crore gross at the box office worldwide within just four days of its release.

READ | AR Rahman asks wife Saira Banu to speak in Tamil, not Hindi at award show; viral video divides internet - Watch

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Can coffee consumption be beneficial for your health? Here's how much you should drink daily
Streaming This Week: Rana Naidu, MH370, Happy Family, Varisu Hindi, OTT releases to binge-watch
Shehnaaz Gill spent this whopping amount on her outfit for Baba Siddique’s iftar party
Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet
In pics: Varun Dhawan's 4 bhk luxurious Juhu house worth Rs 20 crore
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Go First airline files for insolvency, cancels all flights on May 3 and 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.