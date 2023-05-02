DisrespectOfARRahman trends on Twitter after Pune police stop Oscar-winning composer midway during concert

AR Rahman/Twitter

AR Rahman's concert in Pune on Sunday, March 30, was stopped midway by the police as the Oscar-winning composer exceeded the deadline of 10 pm issued by the authorities. A huge crowd had gathered to attend the music maestro's live concert at the Raja Bahadur Mills in the Maharashtrian city.

After the concert, a video went viral on social media platforms in which a police officer was seen walking on the stage and asking Rahman, other artistes, and organisers to stop the music show as it was already past 10 o'clock. Now, social media users are miffed at how the Padma Bhushan awardee was treated as they feel that the police officials should have gone backstage and talked to the organisers instead of walking directly to the stage and pointing fingers at AR Rahman.

And hence, #DisrespectOfARRahman has been trending on the micro-blogging platform Twitter on Tuesday, May 2. A Rahman fan tweeted, "Okay he was strict in his rules, But this was not the way he should've been handled. They could've at least contacted the backstage org, producer or show manager, stage manners? Planned politricks from Pune police #DisrespectOfARRahman."

A Twitter user wrote, "#DisRespectOfARRahman This shouldn't happen to any artiste. Of course, I respect the law but performers sometimes lose the sense of time. The cop should have gone backstage & informed the manager that it is 10 pm & with that they would have wound up. What do u get by disrespecting an artiste?". Another tweet read, "If talents and stalwarts like AR Rahman are treated in this way then nothing can be said. #DisrespectOfARRahman."

AR Rahman called this whole incident a 'Rockstar moment' as he shared a glimpse of his Pune concert on his social media handles and wrote, "Did we all just have the “Rockstar” moment on stage yesterday? I think we did! We were overwhelmed by the love of the audience and kept wanting to give more. Pune, thank you once again for such a memorable evening. Here’s a little snippet of our roller coaster ride."

Did we all just have the “Rockstar” moment on stage yesterday? I think we did!

We were overwhelmed by the love of the audience and kept wanting to give more..

Pune, thank you once again for such a memorable evening. Here’s a little snippet of our roller coaster ride ;) pic.twitter.com/qzC1TervKs — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) May 1, 2023

Okay he was strict in his rules, But this was not the way he should've handled it. They could've atleast contacted the backstage org , Producer or show manager...stage manners ? Planned politricks from pune police #DisRespectOfARRahman #ARRisOurPride pic.twitter.com/HCK5nwFUJC — A.R.Rahman Loops (@ARRahmanLoops) May 2, 2023

#DisRespectOfARRahman

This shouldn't happen to any artiste.Ofcourse I respect the law but performers sometimes lose sense of time. The cop should hv gone backstage&informed the manager that it is 10 pm& with that they would hv wound up. What do u get by disrespecting an artiste? — Bhuvana Seshan (@bhuvanaseshan) May 2, 2023

it's agenda everywhere and people stoop so low and go to any extent to get down, really never expected this to Rahman and everyone should remember that he is an Oscar awardee and represented India in a global level#DisRespectOfARRahman

@ARRahman pic.twitter.com/uAeNteu74w — (@RKTilllast) May 2, 2023

If talents and stalwarts like AR Rahman are treated in this way then nothing can be said . #DisRespectOfARRahman

@arrahman pic.twitter.com/L2UxTtUyQd — ABINASH BISOI (@Abinas_Official) May 2, 2023

Meanwhile, on the work front, AR Rahman has composed music for the recent Tamil blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam. The period action drama film has already crossed Rs 200 crore gross at the box office worldwide within just four days of its release.



READ | AR Rahman asks wife Saira Banu to speak in Tamil, not Hindi at award show; viral video divides internet - Watch