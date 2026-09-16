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Disha Salian murder case: Mystery woman enters, leading to new big twist in Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager demise probe

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Disha Salian murder case: Mystery woman enters, leading to new big twist in Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager demise probe

According to a statement recorded from a police constable on duty at the hospital, there were three people who brought Disha to the hospital. While the two men have been identified, other accounts do not mention a woman being there.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Sep 16, 2026, 10:31 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Disha Salian murder case: Mystery woman enters, leading to new big twist in Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager demise probe
Disha Salian (Image source: Twitter)
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In the latest development of the Disha Salian murder case, an unidentified woman has emerged as a missing link in the death of former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. As NDTV reported, officials involved with the investigation informed the portal that a woman was among the three people who brought Disha Salian to Mumbai's Shatabdi Hospital on the night of June 8, 2020. According to a statement recorded from a police constable on duty at the hospital, there were three people who brought Disha to the hospital. While the two men have been identified, other accounts do not mention a woman being there. The new link has surfaced days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR in the case.

On Monday, the CBI registered the FIR under sections for murder and related offences, officials said. The FIR names Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, actors Dino Morea, Sooraj Pancholi and Rhea Chakraborty, and the doctors and other medical staff among "people whose roles require investigation". However, Aaditya Thackeray, like others, has denied any link.

Who brought Salian to the hospital?

As per the statement of Constable Santosh Kachirat Gungune, recorded on June 15, 2020, he mentioned information he got from a hospital doctor that Salian was brought in by "two men and a woman". Disha's fiancé Rohan Rai and others connected with the case named Salian's friends Himanshu Shikhare and Indraneel Vaidya as the ones who took her to the hospital. 

About Disha Salian's case

For the unversed, Salian died after falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Malad area. Disha was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, and she was declared dead. However, it's not clear if police have secured CCTV footage from the hospital's entrance, parking, or emergency areas.

What FIR say? 

The CBI FIR states, "The then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, father of Aaditya Thackeray, and others played a significant role in the conspiracy and subsequent cover-up." It further adds, "The concerned public servants and police officers are also liable to be investigated for destruction or suppression of case papers, files and other public records, fabrication of official records, and misuse of public funds, manpower and police machinery for unlawful purposes and for shielding the offenders."

Also read: Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor REFUSES to eat Ganpati Bappa's prasad for THIS reason, gets brutally trolled: 'Isko beef dete toh...'

 

Before registering the FIR, the agency wrote to Mumbai Police seeking all documents and records related to Salian's death.

What Disha's father claims? 

On September 2, the Bombay High Court ordered the CBI probe, acting on a petition by Salian's father, Satish Salian. He alleged lapses by Mumbai Police in the investigation.

The court hauled up the police for failing to register an FIR for six years, saying that the investigation "raises more questions than answers" and pointed to "glaring discrepancies".

What are the lapses court found out?

The court also noted that Salian's family didn't get any copies of her post-mortem report and the Accidental Death Report (ADR) even six years after her death. After an inquiry, police had registered an ADR and said Salian died by suicide. Last year, Satish Salian filed a petition in the High Court, alleging that his daughter was murdered. Last week, Satish Salian recorded his statement before the CBI. He alleged high profile personalities, including Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray, had an important role in an alleged conspiracy and cover-up.

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