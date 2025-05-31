Disha Patani is part of a supernatural action-thriller titled ‘Holiguards’. With the film, Oscar-winning director Kevin Spacey is making his comeback after more than two decades.

Of late, Disha Patani has been raising the temperature with her backless dresses flaunting perfect curves. She is currently in Moscow, dropping smouldering hot photos of her, leaving the internet ablaze. Not many know that she is gearing up for her international project. The latest report suggests that she is part of a supernatural action-thriller titled ‘Holiguards’. With the film, Oscar-winning director Kevin Spacey is making his comeback after more than two decades.

According to reports, the upcoming film, Holiguards is part of a planned franchise titled ‘Statiguards vs Holiguards’, touted to be a high-stakes supernatural action. The film has already gained traction during post-production.

A few days ago, Disha’s photo from the sets of Holiguards went viral sparking excitement among fans. Holiguards’ cast was earlier seen shooting in Durango, Mexico. "Disha was in Durango, Mexico as early as January this year, to shoot for the pilot of the show alongside Tyrese Gibson and Harry Goodwins, and the footage from those scenes looks absolutely stunning. The parts she’s in are visually spectacular — fans are truly in for a treat,” said a source as reported by India Today. The film marks a significant chapter in Disha’s career as she is set to step on to flaunt her talent to the global audience with the maverick director. For the unversed, this is not her first international project. She has earlier worked with Jackie Chan in 'Kung Fu Yoga'.

Besides Holiguards, Disha is gearing up for her Bollywood film alongside an ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, and Sanjay Dutt, among others in ‘Welcome To The Jungle’, the third instalment in the popular comedy franchise Welcome. The film is set to hit the theatres in 2025.

Meanwhile, Disha made her acting debut with the Telugu film Loafer in 2015. She embarked on a Bollywood journey with the biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016). Following this, she starred in several films including Baaghi 2 (2018), Bharat (2019), Malang (2020), Kalki 2898 AD and Kanguva among others.