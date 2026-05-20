Disha Patani’s sister Khushboo Patani slams dowry culture after Twisha Sharma, Deepika Nagar cases: ‘Marna nahi, maarna hai'

Khushboo Patani criticised dowry culture and society’s pressure on women to marry after the alleged deaths of Twisha Sharma and Deepika Nagar. Her emotional Instagram posts urging women to reject abusive marriages and live independently have gone viral online.

Khushboo Patani has strongly spoken out against dowry culture and the pressure women face to marry after the alleged dowry-related deaths of Twisha Sharma and Deepika Nagar. Her emotional Instagram posts have now gone viral online.

Khushboo Patani reacts to dowry death cases:

Disha Patani’s sister Khushboo Patani shared a set of hard-hitting messages on Instagram, sort of questioning the whole social mindset around marriage and women’s safety. When it came to the recent cases, she said that every report of a daughter dying due to dowry brings up a single, painful question: whether marriage is really necessary, at any cost.

In one of her posts, Khushboo criticised the way society teaches girls from childhood that marriage becomes compulsory after a certain age. She also pointed out how women are constantly told things like 'Log kya kahenge?' and 'Akeli ladki achi nahi lagti', while nobody ever tells them that living on your own and being content independently is also a completely valid way of living.

‘Parents also stay silent’

Khushboo also questioned families who tell their daughters to 'adjust' even when she is unhappy or going through abuse in marriage. In her view, abusive in-laws are not always the only ones responsible, because many parents overlook their daughter’s pain and push for compromise, just to guard social reputation, or something like that. She mentioned that multiple women attempt to explain their struggles to their families. Still, they are frequently told that issues after marriage are 'normal', and that they should keep tolerating the situation instead of leaving.

Also read: John Krasinski praises Indian cinema, wants to watch Dhurandhar: ‘I love watching anything’

‘Have the guts to live alone’

In another kind of viral post, Khushboo urged women to reject marriages where dowry demands come in first; she kinda said it without any filter or soft tone. She also encouraged women to push back the legal way, fight for their rights and go for self-reliance rather than stay stuck in a toxic bond.

'Have guts to live alone and say no to marriage if it is all about dowry,' she wrote. In one of her most hard-hitting lines, Khushboo further added, 'Marna nahi, Maarna hai,' showing her anger at those repeated cases where women end up suffering because of dowry harassment.

She wrapped up one of her posts on a more personal side, too, calling herself 'born to be single.' Besides being known as Disha Patani’s sister, Khushboo Patani is also a former Indian Army officer, a fitness coach and a social media influencer. She's known for blunt opinions and humanitarian work.