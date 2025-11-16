Disha Patani’s father Jagdish Patani granted weapons licence after firing at home in UP’s Bareilly

Jagdish had approached the Bareilly District Magistrate after a criminal gang opened fire at Disha's ancestral home.

Actress Disha Patani's father, retired DSP Jagdish Patani, has been issued a weapon license by the Bareilly district administration. The permit was issued following the shooting at his ancestral home in Uttar Pradesh on September 11 and 12 by members of the Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara gangs. A senior official confirmed the news to PTI on Sunday.

Jagdish had approached the Bareilly District Magistrate after a criminal gang opened fire at Disha's ancestral home. Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured him of security. Bareilly District Magistrate Awanish Singh told the news agency that Jagdish had requested a weapon license following the attack on his residence. After completing all the formalities, he has now received a revolver/pistol license.

What happened at Disha Patani's house?

On September 11 and 12, unidentified assailants on a motorcycle fired approximately 10 rounds outside Patani's home in Bareilly. According to PTI, the suspects are active members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang. A case was registered at the Kotwali police station. On September 17, a joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF), the Haryana Special Task Force, and the Delhi Police killed both suspects in an encounter in Ghaziabad.

Recent Work

Disha was last seen in the 2024 Hindi films "Yodha," the Telugu film "Kalki 2898 AD," and the Tamil film "Kanguva." "Kalki 2898 AD" was her second Telugu film after "Loafer" in 2005, and "Kanguva" was her Tamil debut. This year, she played herself in Aryan Khan's Netflix web series, "The Bads of Bollywood." Disha will soon make her Hollywood debut with Kevin Spacey's "Holyguards Saga - The Portal of Force." She also has "Welcome to the Jungle" in Hindi. Disha has not announced any other upcoming films yet.

