Jasprit Bumrah puts arm around South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, ends 'bauna' row after defeat in Kolkata Test
Bumper 50000% rally in five years! THIS stock to be in focus on Monday, check details
Will India captain Shubman Gill play 2nd Test against South Africa? Gautam Gambhir provides BIG update
Delhi blast case: Who is Amir Rashid Ali? NIA makes FIRST major arrest in car explosion near Red Fort, nabs mastermind Dr Umar's close aide
Bad news for UP residents: Yogi Adityanath-led govt takes BIG decision on Greater Noida-Ballia Expressway, orders UPEIDA to...
Who was Naveen Arora? RSS leader’s son shot dead by bike-borne attackers in Punjab’s Ferozepur
Amitabh Bachchan wishes granddaughter Aaradhya on her 14th birthday, pens heartfelt note: 'Child in us all grows with...'
'This was exactly what we...': Head coach Gautam Gambhir lashes out at pitch critics after India's 30-run defeat in Kolkata Test
Disha Patani’s father Jagdish Patani granted weapons licence after firing at home in UP’s Bareilly
MORE trouble for Lalu Yadav! Family rift intensifies as 3 more daughters leave Patna house, day after Rohini Acharya disowns family, quits politics
ENTERTAINMENT
Jagdish had approached the Bareilly District Magistrate after a criminal gang opened fire at Disha's ancestral home.
Actress Disha Patani's father, retired DSP Jagdish Patani, has been issued a weapon license by the Bareilly district administration. The permit was issued following the shooting at his ancestral home in Uttar Pradesh on September 11 and 12 by members of the Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara gangs. A senior official confirmed the news to PTI on Sunday.
Jagdish had approached the Bareilly District Magistrate after a criminal gang opened fire at Disha's ancestral home. Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured him of security. Bareilly District Magistrate Awanish Singh told the news agency that Jagdish had requested a weapon license following the attack on his residence. After completing all the formalities, he has now received a revolver/pistol license.
On September 11 and 12, unidentified assailants on a motorcycle fired approximately 10 rounds outside Patani's home in Bareilly. According to PTI, the suspects are active members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang. A case was registered at the Kotwali police station. On September 17, a joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF), the Haryana Special Task Force, and the Delhi Police killed both suspects in an encounter in Ghaziabad.
Recent Work
Disha was last seen in the 2024 Hindi films "Yodha," the Telugu film "Kalki 2898 AD," and the Tamil film "Kanguva." "Kalki 2898 AD" was her second Telugu film after "Loafer" in 2005, and "Kanguva" was her Tamil debut. This year, she played herself in Aryan Khan's Netflix web series, "The Bads of Bollywood." Disha will soon make her Hollywood debut with Kevin Spacey's "Holyguards Saga - The Portal of Force." She also has "Welcome to the Jungle" in Hindi. Disha has not announced any other upcoming films yet.
Also read: 'Boycott Varanasi': Amid backlash on SS Rajamouli's comment on Lord Hanuman, his old tweet 'I never liked Lord Rama' goes viral, fumes netizens