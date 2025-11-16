FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Jasprit Bumrah puts arm around South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, ends 'bauna﻿' row after defeat in Kolkata Test

Bumper 50000% rally in five years! THIS stock to be in focus on Monday, check details

Will India captain Shubman Gill play 2nd Test against South Africa? Gautam Gambhir provides BIG update

Delhi blast case: Who is Amir Rashid Ali? NIA makes FIRST major arrest in car explosion near Red Fort, nabs mastermind Dr Umar's close aide

Bad news for UP residents: Yogi Adityanath-led govt takes BIG decision on Greater Noida-Ballia Expressway, orders UPEIDA to...

Who was Naveen Arora? RSS leader’s son shot dead by bike-borne attackers in Punjab’s Ferozepur

Amitabh Bachchan wishes granddaughter Aaradhya on her 14th birthday, pens heartfelt note: 'Child in us all grows with...'

'This was exactly what we...': Head coach Gautam Gambhir lashes out at pitch critics after India's 30-run defeat in Kolkata Test

Disha Patani’s father Jagdish Patani granted weapons licence after firing at home in UP’s Bareilly

MORE trouble for Lalu Yadav! Family rift intensifies as 3 more daughters leave Patna house, day after Rohini Acharya disowns family, quits politics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Jasprit Bumrah puts arm around South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, ends 'bauna﻿' row after defeat in Kolkata Test

Jasprit Bumrah puts arm around South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, ends 'bauna﻿'

Bumper 50000% rally in five years! THIS stock to be in focus on Monday, check details

50000% rally in five years! THIS stock to be in focus on Monday

Lalu Yadav's family: How many children does former Bihar CM have? Here's Yadav's family tree amid Rohini Acharya’s dramatic feud

Lalu Yadav's family tree: How many children does former Bihar CM have?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lalu Yadav's family: How many children does former Bihar CM have? Here's Yadav's family tree amid Rohini Acharya’s dramatic feud

Lalu Yadav's family tree: How many children does former Bihar CM have?

Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney to save ‘God-like’ father, now ‘disowned’ family days after Bihar elections results due to...

Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney...

Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alibaug farmhouse: A look at India's cricketing elite residences

Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alib

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Disha Patani’s father Jagdish Patani granted weapons licence after firing at home in UP’s Bareilly

Jagdish had approached the Bareilly District Magistrate after a criminal gang opened fire at Disha's ancestral home.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 16, 2025, 06:47 PM IST

Disha Patani’s father Jagdish Patani granted weapons licence after firing at home in UP’s Bareilly
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actress Disha Patani's father, retired DSP Jagdish Patani, has been issued a weapon license by the Bareilly district administration. The permit was issued following the shooting at his ancestral home in Uttar Pradesh on September 11 and 12 by members of the Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara gangs. A senior official confirmed the news to PTI on Sunday.

Disha Patani's father issued a weapon license after the shooting

Jagdish had approached the Bareilly District Magistrate after a criminal gang opened fire at Disha's ancestral home. Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured him of security. Bareilly District Magistrate Awanish Singh told the news agency that Jagdish had requested a weapon license following the attack on his residence. After completing all the formalities, he has now received a revolver/pistol license.

What happened at Disha Patani's house?

On September 11 and 12, unidentified assailants on a motorcycle fired approximately 10 rounds outside Patani's home in Bareilly. According to PTI, the suspects are active members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang. A case was registered at the Kotwali police station. On September 17, a joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF), the Haryana Special Task Force, and the Delhi Police killed both suspects in an encounter in Ghaziabad.

Recent Work
Disha was last seen in the 2024 Hindi films "Yodha," the Telugu film "Kalki 2898 AD," and the Tamil film "Kanguva." "Kalki 2898 AD" was her second Telugu film after "Loafer" in 2005, and "Kanguva" was her Tamil debut. This year, she played herself in Aryan Khan's Netflix web series, "The Bads of Bollywood." Disha will soon make her Hollywood debut with Kevin Spacey's "Holyguards Saga - The Portal of Force." She also has "Welcome to the Jungle" in Hindi. Disha has not announced any other upcoming films yet.

Also read: 'Boycott Varanasi': Amid backlash on SS Rajamouli's comment on Lord Hanuman, his old tweet 'I never liked Lord Rama' goes viral, fumes netizens

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Jasprit Bumrah puts arm around South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, ends 'bauna﻿' row after defeat in Kolkata Test
Jasprit Bumrah puts arm around South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, ends 'bauna﻿'
Bumper 50000% rally in five years! THIS stock to be in focus on Monday, check details
50000% rally in five years! THIS stock to be in focus on Monday
Will India captain Shubman Gill play 2nd Test against South Africa? Gautam Gambhir provides BIG update
Will India captain Shubman Gill play 2nd Test against South Africa?
Delhi blast case: Who is Amir Rashid Ali? NIA makes FIRST major arrest in car explosion near Red Fort, nabs mastermind Dr Umar's close aide
Delhi blast case: Who is Amir Rashid Ali? NIA makes first ever arrest, nabs mast
Bad news for UP residents: Yogi Adityanath-led govt takes BIG decision on Greater Noida-Ballia Expressway, orders UPEIDA to...
Yogi Adityanath-led govt takes BIG decision on Greater Noida-Ballia Expressway
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lalu Yadav's family: How many children does former Bihar CM have? Here's Yadav's family tree amid Rohini Acharya’s dramatic feud
Lalu Yadav's family tree: How many children does former Bihar CM have?
Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney to save ‘God-like’ father, now ‘disowned’ family days after Bihar elections results due to...
Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney...
Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alibaug farmhouse: A look at India's cricketing elite residences
Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alib
Varanasi star cast fees: Mahesh Babu's salary for film will leave you stunned, Priyanka Chopra takeaway Rs 30 crore, beats Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone
Varanasi star cast fees: Mahesh Babu's salary for film will leave you stunned
IND vs SA 1st Test: India embarassed by South Africa after being bundled out for 93 in 4th innings
IND vs SA 1st Test: India embarassed by SA after being bundled out for 93
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE