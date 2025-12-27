Disha Patani celebrates Christmas 2025 with ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff's family, but Baaghi star is missing from festivities

Disha Patani spent Christmas 2025 with Tiger Shroff’s family at his Mumbai home despite their breakup, sharing warm moments and maintaining an amicable post-relationship bond, while Tiger was absent.

Actress Disha Patani made headlines this Christmas by spending the holiday with Tiger Shroff’s family, even though she and Tiger are reportedly no longer together. The occasion was held in Mumbai at Tiger's residence, and Indian singer and writer Krishna Shroff posted on her Instagram account the photos that revealed Disha participating in the celebrations together with some members of Tiger's family.

Stunning look and warm moments:

Disha looked gorgeous in a strappy blue dress while mingling with Tiger’s parents, Jackie and Ayesha Shroff and other relatives. In certain pictures, there was a friendly kiss on the cheek from her to Tiger’s mother. Furthermore, a Christmas stocking with her name was seen, which indicates that even though she was Tiger’s ex, the family included her in the celebration.

Tiger’s absence sparks curiosity:

It was indeed a point of interest that Tiger Shroff was not there at the party, which made the fans more attentive. Disha's arrival at the Shroff house without Tiger was a big surprise for the users of social media. Some of the fans were talking about the good connection she has with the family, but others were questioning what this meant for her relationship with Tiger.

Maintaining friendly ties:

Disha and Tiger were previously among the most loved couples in the Bollywood industry. They were said to be in a relationship for a couple of years and then parted ways due to Tiger’s reluctance to commit further. However, Disha has been maintaining a cordial and polite rapport with his relatives even after the breakup. Krishna Shroff, Tiger’s sister, has also shared her friendship views with Disha and called her a very dedicated and self-sufficient person, further adding that their relationship is independent of her brother’s relationship with Disha.

Disha being at the Christmas party is a sign that, despite their separation, she still has a close and amicable bond with Tiger’s family. Followers are now waiting with excitement for her upcoming moves and are closely monitoring her news updates.