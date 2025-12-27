FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dhurandhar box office collection day 23: Ranveer Singh film scripts HISTORY, becomes first Bollywood movie to earn Rs 700 crore in India

Unnao rape case BIG update, Victim, mother meets CBI, submits complaint, says, 'IO colluded with judge...'

Salman Khan turns 60: Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kriti Sanon, others wish superstar on his birthday

Norway starts world's first night train to experience Northern Lights at an affordable price of Rs..., check route, how to book, features

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun named among 23 accused in chargesheet, details inside

Mumbai Local Train news: 300 services hit this weekend due to..., what to expect next? check when will trains resume

AP Dhillon flaunts unique Richard Mille Blue Sapphire watch worth whopping sum of Rs 54 crore at his Mumbai concert - Watch

Disha Patani celebrates Christmas 2025 with ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff's family, but Baaghi star is missing from festivities

Battle of Galwan: Salman Khan avoids Eid clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, Yash's Toxic; takes over Alia Bhatt's Alpha release date

Will Kane Williamson do a Virat Kohli? New Zealand great may walk away from 10,000-run Test dream

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dhurandhar box office collection day 23: Ranveer Singh film scripts HISTORY, becomes first Bollywood movie to earn Rs 700 crore in India

Dhurandhar box office day 23: Ranveer Singh film crosses Rs 700 crore in India

Salman Khan turns 60: Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kriti Sanon, others wish superstar on his birthday

Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor wish Salman Khan on 60th birthday

Norway starts world's first night train to experience Northern Lights at an affordable price of Rs..., check route, how to book, features

Norway starts world's first night train to experience Northern Lights, check pri

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025 that were truly real, unfiltered and unmissable

Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025

From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif; look at Salman Khan's past relationships and dating history

From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif;

Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan

Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Disha Patani celebrates Christmas 2025 with ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff's family, but Baaghi star is missing from festivities

Disha Patani spent Christmas 2025 with Tiger Shroff’s family at his Mumbai home despite their breakup, sharing warm moments and maintaining an amicable post-relationship bond, while Tiger was absent.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 27, 2025, 05:07 PM IST

Disha Patani celebrates Christmas 2025 with ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff's family, but Baaghi star is missing from festivities
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actress Disha Patani made headlines this Christmas by spending the holiday with Tiger Shroff’s family, even though she and Tiger are reportedly no longer together. The occasion was held in Mumbai at Tiger's residence, and Indian singer and writer Krishna Shroff posted on her Instagram account the photos that revealed Disha participating in the celebrations together with some members of Tiger's family.

Stunning look and warm moments:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Disha looked gorgeous in a strappy blue dress while mingling with Tiger’s parents, Jackie and Ayesha Shroff and other relatives. In certain pictures, there was a friendly kiss on the cheek from her to Tiger’s mother. Furthermore, a Christmas stocking with her name was seen, which indicates that even though she was Tiger’s ex, the family included her in the celebration.

Tiger’s absence sparks curiosity:

It was indeed a point of interest that Tiger Shroff was not there at the party, which made the fans more attentive. Disha's arrival at the Shroff house without Tiger was a big surprise for the users of social media. Some of the fans were talking about the good connection she has with the family, but others were questioning what this meant for her relationship with Tiger.

Also read: From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif; look at Salman Khan's past relationships and dating history

Maintaining friendly ties:

Disha and Tiger were previously among the most loved couples in the Bollywood industry. They were said to be in a relationship for a couple of years and then parted ways due to Tiger’s reluctance to commit further. However, Disha has been maintaining a cordial and polite rapport with his relatives even after the breakup. Krishna Shroff, Tiger’s sister, has also shared her friendship views with Disha and called her a very dedicated and self-sufficient person, further adding that their relationship is independent of her brother’s relationship with Disha.

Disha being at the Christmas party is a sign that, despite their separation, she still has a close and amicable bond with Tiger’s family. Followers are now waiting with excitement for her upcoming moves and are closely monitoring her news updates.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Plan Your 2026 Resolutions with Personal Loan Support
Plan Your 2026 Resolutions with Personal Loan Support
Dhurandhar box office collection day 23: Ranveer Singh film scripts HISTORY, becomes first Bollywood movie to earn Rs 700 crore in India
Dhurandhar box office day 23: Ranveer Singh film crosses Rs 700 crore in India
Unnao rape case BIG update, Victim, mother meets CBI, submits complaint, says, 'IO colluded with judge...'
Unnao rape case BIG update, Victim, mother meets CBI, submits complaint, says...
Salman Khan turns 60: Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kriti Sanon, others wish superstar on his birthday
Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor wish Salman Khan on 60th birthday
Norway starts world's first night train to experience Northern Lights at an affordable price of Rs..., check route, how to book, features
Norway starts world's first night train to experience Northern Lights, check pri
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025 that were truly real, unfiltered and unmissable
Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025
From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif; look at Salman Khan's past relationships and dating history
From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif;
Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan
Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan
Trendsetting fashion debuts that stole the spotlight in 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Aneet Padda, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday
Trendsetting fashion debuts that stole the spotlight in 2025
Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup title, a year of historic firsts in sports
Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup ti
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement