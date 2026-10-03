'Disgusting, shameless': Jr NTR condemns AI-morphed Chuttamalle video of Janhvi Kapoor, warns legal action

Warning legal action against those responsible behind Janhvi Kapoor's AI-morphed clip, Jr NTR added, "To the scumbags behind this morphed Chuttamalle video, I will not spare any of you. I will take every possible legal action against those who created it and those who are spreading it."

Jr NTR has spoken out against an AI-generated deepfake video that manipulates footage from the Chuttamalle song from his 2024 action drama Devara: Part 1 to portray his co-star Janhvi Kapoor in a sexually explicit and degrading manner. The RRR actor has condemned the misuse of the footage and threatened legal action against those responsible for creating and circulating the morphed video.

Taking to his X handle, Jr NTR wrote, "Disgusting, Sick and Shameless. In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where "Matrudevo Bhava" is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using AI to create something this vile is shameful beyond words.

Warning legal action against those responsible, Jr NTR added, "To the scumbags behind this morphed Chuttamalle video, I will not spare any of you. I will take every possible legal action against those who created it and those who are spreading it. Please do not watch, share or engage with such content. Today it is someone else. Tomorrow, it could be your mother, sister, wife or daughter. This is a serious issue, and I urge all the state governments and the Government of India to act strongly and bring in strict regulations against the misuse of AI."

Disgusting, Sick and Shameless.



In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where "Matrudevo Bhava" is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using… — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 3, 2026

Meanwhile, Devara: Part I starred Jr NTR in a double role and also starred Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film was a commercial success as it grossed Rs 482 crore worldwide and earned Rs 292 crore net in India against its reported budget of around Rs 250-300 crore. There has been no updates about Devara Part 2.

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