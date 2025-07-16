'Disgusting...': Rupali Ganguly condemns demolition of Satyajit Ray’s home by Bangladesh govt, says 'under so-called...'

The demolition has drawn backlash not just from the public but also from official Indian channels. On Tuesday, India formally requested Bangladesh to rethink its decision, calling the demolition a matter of “profound regret."

Television star Rupali Ganguly, widely known for Anupamaa, has expressed deep anger over the demolition of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s ancestral home in Mymensingh, Bangladesh. Calling it a direct assault on artistic heritage, she took to social media on July 16 to share her strong disapproval of the move.

"They Fear Art, They Erase Legacy"

Rupali didn’t hold back in her statement, writing, “Disgusting and unforgivable! Under the so-called 'moral leadership' of Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh has demolished the ancestral home of Bharat Ratna Satyajit Ray.” She went on to add, “This wasn’t just a demolition! It was a message: They fear art. They erase legacy. They glorify violence, not culture. This act exposes their true colours.”

India Steps In

The demolition has drawn backlash not just from the public but also from official Indian channels. On Tuesday, India formally requested Bangladesh to rethink its decision, calling the demolition a matter of “profound regret.” The Ministry of External Affairs also suggested turning the site into a museum to honour Satyajit Ray’s memory, even offering support to restore the structure.

A Home with Historical Significance

The demolished house, once located on Harikishore Ray Road, belonged to Ray’s grandfather, Upendra Kishor Ray Chowdhury—a respected name in Bengali literature. After India’s Partition in 1947, the property came under the control of the Bangladeshi government and functioned as the Mymensingh Shishu Academy until 1989.

A Lost Opportunity

Though the building had deteriorated over time, many believe it still held immense cultural value. It was recently torn down to make room for a semi-permanent facility. For historians and Ray’s admirers alike, the act marks not just the loss of a structure, but of an irreplaceable piece of Bengali cultural history.