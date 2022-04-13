Headlines

#BeastDisaster trends as Vijay's latest film leaves netizens furious

Netizens are furious over Vijay's latest feature. As per a Twitter user, a cinema exhibitor showed RRR after Beast's intermission.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 13, 2022, 06:52 PM IST

Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited Beast has been released with much fanfare, but sadly, the film isn't up to the expectations. The film has already garnered mixed-to-negative reviews from critics, and on Twitter #DisasterBeast is trending at the top. Many netizens have expressed their discontent over Vijay's film, and they have panned the water-thin plot and lackluster narrative. There are even a few audience reaction videos where people have expressed their disappointment about the film. In a surprisingly shocking video, a screen of Beast has been put up on fire by the furious audience. 

As usual, the clash among the fan clubs seems the major reason behind the trend, and Ajith's die-hard fans are celebrating Beast's negative reception. When Ajith's Valimai was released a few netizens panned the film, and now Ajith's fans are calling it a payback time for Vijay's fans. A user commented, "Those Who Spreaded #Valimai Disaster Tag For No Reason... Now Karma Is Hitting Very Hard To Those Guys..." Another user posted that Beast's negative reception will boost Yash's KGF Chapter 2 more, and the latter can get benefited during the weekend. "As Beast met with Disaster reports nationwide.. now all eyes on #KGFChapter2. KGF now has high advantage as screens may increase this weekend," commented a user

Though one half of the audience is amazed by Vijay's power-packed performance as RAW agent Veera Raghavan, the other half is criticising director Nelson Dilipkumar for the wafer-thin plot and lack of direction in the Tamil film. 'Beast' is the third directorial of Nelson Dilipkumar, credited as Nelson in films. He is known for combining action with dark comedy in his movies. His last two films 'Kolamaavu Kokila' and 'Doctor' were critically acclaimed, though this time it seems that Nelson has missed his mark.

