Director VJ Gopinath says 'Jiivi 3 will definitely happen', shares details about sequel

Talking to IANS, director VJ Gopinath said: "I can assure you that the the third part of the film will definitely happen."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 02:21 PM IST

Jiivi 3/IANS

Director VJ Gopinath, who is basking in the success of his recently released film, Jiivi 2, says that the next part of the thrilling franchise Jiivi 3 will definitely happen.

Talking to IANS, Gopinath said: "I can assure you that the the third part of the film will definitely happen. Even while penning the script for the second part, I had left several leads to develop the third part."

Going on to give details, he says, "For instance, immediately after the second part begins, the heroine's dad comes to the hero and tells him that he has a plot of land which he had purchased several years ago and that just his share today would be worth Rs 12 lakh. He will suggest to the hero to sell it off but before anything can happen, he passes away the next day. Nobody knows what happens to that land. This is just one lead."

The director says that whichever lead he chooses to develop into the third part, he will start work on making it into a film only when he is thoroughly convinced about all the aspects of the script he has evolved.

The first part of the movie Jiivi released in the year 2019. It not only won the hearts of audiences but fetched incredible reviews from film critics as well.

The film's sequel Jiivi 2, which premiered on the OTT platform, Aha Tamil too got a great reception among fans and lovers of the Jiivi franchise. The film also came in for praise from critics and film buffs, with some expressing the hope that there would be a third part in the franchise.

