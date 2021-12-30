Director SS Rajamouli reveals the real reason he opted for the title 'RRR'

Director S.S. Rajamouli has revealed the reason behind titling his upcoming film 'RRR'. He will be seen as a special guest along with the film's stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt, on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

During a conversation, host Kapil Sharma asks Rajamouli to reveal the reason for naming his film 'RRR'.

Rajamouli said, "In the beginning, we didn't know what to put the title as, so we thought we should refer to the project as 'RRR' because of - Ram Charan, Rama Rao (Jr NTR) and Rajamouli. We started putting hashtags as RRR and the response of the audience was overwhelming so we kept 'RRR' as the title."

Meanwhile, reacting to the speculations that 'RRR' shall be postponed yet again considering the new covid guidelines in place due to the surge in cases across the country, SS Rajamouli dismissed all possibilities of the film being postponed.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post stating that the director exclusively told him that the film won't be postponed. Taran tweeted that the director has personally told him that the film will release on its scheduled date, 7 January 2022. He wrote, "BREAKING NEWS... 'RRR' VERY MUCH ON 7 JAN 2022... SS RAJAMOULI OFFICIAL STATEMENT TO ME... No postponement."

Elaborating on the mega project that he had been working on for the last four years, Rajamouli recently said that it was a tale of Indian emotion, revolution, a culture that is endemic only to this country. He added that the story was portrayed in a magnified and larger-than-life perspective by casting Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, as the protagonists. Making a reference to his record-breaking, highest-grossing directorial venture Baahubali, Rajamouli said, “if you liked Baahubali, you’d like this (film)too”. When he was asked about his wish to direct two big stars from the Tamil industry, the Director responded thus -"All are Indian stars; No Tamil, Telegu, Hindi..."

Thanking his core team for their efforts over the last three years, the Director took the analogy of the five Pandavas from the Mahabharata epic, referring to his Production designer, Director of photography, Visual Effects Supervisor Editor and Costume designer. He said that except for his wife and costume designer Rama, all the other four members of the core team were from different parts of India and made it a pan-India film in the true sense. 'RRR' stars Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt in primary roles.

(With inputs from IANS)