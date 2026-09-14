Director Mayura Pradhan’s Tula Pahata Beautifully and Sensitively Explores a Love Story Spanning Three Generations

Director: Mayura Pradhan Writer: Mayura Pradhan Creative Producer: Mohsin Khan Duration: 2 hours 20 minutes Censor: UA 16+ OTT Release Date: 9 Sep 2026 Platform: Amazon Prime Video Rating: 5 Stars

Love is often defined by age, society and relationships, but true love exists far beyond these boundaries. Tula Pahata brings this beautiful emotion to life through a story that spans three generations.

Written, directed and produced by Mayura Pradhan, the film is now available on Amazon Prime Video in both Marathi and Hindi after its theatrical release. Here’s a closer look at what the film has to offer.

Story

The story begins at the success event of bestselling author Arundhati Deshpande (Ila Bhate), where she reveals that her next book will be based on her own life.

Arundhati’s grandson Sagar Vaidya (Nachiket Lele) is a violinist who lives in Mumbai with his grandmother and his parents. On the other hand, Tanvi Deshmukh is a beautiful and accomplished chess player who also lives in Mumbai with her grandfather and mother.

Sagar and Tanvi are deeply in love. Before getting married, they decide to spend some time living together so that they can understand each other better, and they inform their respective parents about their decision.

Meanwhile, Arundhati begins writing her new book. As she starts reflecting on her past, she is transported back to the golden memories of her youth, taking the story into a flashback set in a small village in Maharashtra.

There, a young and beautiful Aru is happily in love with Hari, an army officer. One day, news arrives that a war has broken out with Pakistan at the border. Hari leaves with a promise to return soon, but he never comes back.

Aru eventually gets married and finds happiness with her daughter and grandson. But decades later, during the final phase of her life, she unexpectedly comes face-to-face with her childhood love, Hari.

Arundhati reveals some deeply buried secrets to her family, turning Sagar and Tanvi’s lives upside down.

I’ll leave you with this breathtaking moment. What happens next? To find out, you will have to watch the film.

Performances

Mansi Patil, in the role of Tanvi, is not merely a girl lost in love. She is a confident and self-assured woman who is clear about her choices and decisions. Mansi captures both the confidence and sensitivity of the character beautifully. Her performance feels natural, and that very ease makes Tanvi relatable and brings her closer to the audience.

Ila Bhate and Satish Pulekar bring their experience to the film and add considerable strength to its emotional core. Their characters have a sense of maturity and restraint that works well for the narrative. Ila Bhate gives her older character considerable depth and strength through her expressions and body language.

Nachiket Lele is equally natural as Sagar. Anand Kale, Nishigandha Wad, Dipali Vichare, Swapnil Parjane and Akash Shinde, along with the rest of the supporting cast, contribute effectively to the story.

Writing and Direction

The biggest strength of the film is its sensitive writing, which Mayura Pradhan brings to the screen with simplicity and emotional depth.

The best aspect of Mayura Pradhan’s writing is that she does not restrict love to romance alone. Along with love, she brings family relationships, responsibilities, social perspectives and emotional complexities into the narrative. The warmth and bitterness that exist within relationships also become an integral part of the story. This allows the audience to connect naturally with the characters and their emotional journeys.

The film never tries to force emotions upon the audience. The story progresses through the small ups and downs of relationships and the conversations between its characters.

Bringing three generations together within a single emotional thread is not an easy task, but Mayura Pradhan handles both the writing and direction with considerable ease and sensitivity.

Music and Technical Aspects

The quality of composer Rohan Rohan’s music becomes evident right from the opening credits. The title song Tula Pahata, playing in the background even before the film begins, is gentle, romantic and melodious enough to instantly strike a chord with the audience.

It creates an emotional connection even before the story unfolds, builds curiosity and beautifully establishes the tone of the film. The song also adds to the overall viewing experience.

Since Sagar’s character is connected to music, its presence in the film naturally becomes more significant. The other songs are also pleasant and complement the narrative while helping the story move forward.

Talking about the cinematography, DOP Pushkar Jhoting has made a sincere effort to capture the emotional aspects of the story through his camera. The visuals maintain a sense of simplicity, while the camera does more than merely present the characters and their surroundings. In several moments, it also helps establish the mood and emotional atmosphere of the story.

Final Take

Tula Pahata reinforces the belief that while the human body may grow old, love does not. Love remains eternal.

It is this sensitivity that gives Tula Pahata an identity beyond that of an ordinary love story. Amid the complexities of relationships, the longing to reclaim a lost love, social perceptions and changing times, the film leaves the audience with an important question: Can love truly be confined to a particular age or defined by society?

Mayura Pradhan’s writing, the mature performances of Ila Bhate and Satish Pulekar, and a story rooted in family relationships come together to make Tula Pahata a clean, beautiful and romantic love story—one that has the potential to appeal equally to Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X and Baby Boomers.