FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Shiv Sena UBT Turmoil: Rebel MP’s son sacked as party purge begins, Sanjay Raut confirms

Shiv Sena UBT Turmoil: Rebel MP’s son sacked as party purge begins, Sanjay Raut

More trouble for Pranit More, NCW summoned comedian, Himanshu Jangra, Madhur Virli for objectionable jokes

More trouble for Pranit More, NCW summoned comedian, Himanshu, Madhur Virli

Japan becomes first Asian team to achieve rare World Cup feat with dominant victory over Tunisia

Japan becomes first Asian team to achieve rare World Cup feat with dominant

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor glam-up roka ceremony | Viral pics

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor

Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth

Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Samantha Ruth Prabhu expecting first child with Raj Nidimoru? Director B.V. Nandini Reddy confirms pregnancy

Director B.V. Nandini Reddy has confirmed that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru, although the couple has yet to make an official announcement.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 01:13 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Samantha Ruth Prabhu expecting first child with Raj Nidimoru? Director B.V. Nandini Reddy confirms pregnancy
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is reportedly preparing to embrace a new chapter in her life. Months after tying the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, the 39-year-old actor is expecting her first child, according to filmmaker B.V. Nandini Reddy.

The director, who recently worked with Samantha on Maa Inti Bangaaram, confirmed the news during an interview with Cinema Express. Speaking about the actress, Reddy said, "Her pregnancy comes at a beautiful time, as our film Maa Inti Bangaaram has become a success."

Her statement comes after weeks of speculation surrounding Samantha's pregnancy. Rumours first gained momentum after videos from the success celebrations of Maa Inti Bangaaram surfaced online. Social media users pointed to what appeared to be a visible baby bump as Samantha attended the event alongside Raj Nidimoru.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

While neither Samantha nor Raj has officially announced the pregnancy, reports suggest that the actor is expected to welcome her baby by the end of the year.

Samantha And Raj's Intimate Wedding

Samantha married Raj Nidimoru in December 2025 in a private ceremony attended by close family members and friends. The wedding took place at the Linga Bhairavi Temple within Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

Sharing glimpses from the ceremony on social media at the time, Samantha simply captioned the photographs with the date, "01.12.2025," followed by white heart emojis. The marriage marked a new beginning for both. Raj was previously married to Shhyamali De, while Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya.

According to reports, Samantha and Raj first grew close while collaborating on The Family Man 2, the acclaimed series in which the actress played Raji, one of the most talked-about characters of her career.

Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Samantha will next be seen in Maa Inti Bangaaram, scheduled to release on May 15. She also has the fantasy series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, in the pipeline.

An official statement from Samantha and Raj regarding the pregnancy is still awaited.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shiv Sena UBT Turmoil: Rebel MP’s son sacked as party purge begins, Sanjay Raut confirms
Shiv Sena UBT Turmoil: Rebel MP’s son sacked as party purge begins, Sanjay Raut
More trouble for Pranit More, NCW summoned comedian, Himanshu Jangra, Madhur Virli for objectionable jokes
More trouble for Pranit More, NCW summoned comedian, Himanshu, Madhur Virli
Japan becomes first Asian team to achieve rare World Cup feat with dominant victory over Tunisia
Japan becomes first Asian team to achieve rare World Cup feat with dominant
Samantha Ruth Prabhu expecting first child with Raj Nidimoru? Director B.V. Nandini Reddy confirms pregnancy
Samantha Ruth Prabhu expecting first child with Raj Nidimoru?
‘Rejected Maal’: Comedy Nights with Kapil producer says show was underrated, recalls fire incident on set
‘Rejected Maal’: Comedy Nights with Kapil producer says show was underrated
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor glam-up roka ceremony | Viral pics
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement