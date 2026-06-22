Samantha Ruth Prabhu expecting first child with Raj Nidimoru? Director B.V. Nandini Reddy confirms pregnancy

Director B.V. Nandini Reddy has confirmed that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru, although the couple has yet to make an official announcement.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is reportedly preparing to embrace a new chapter in her life. Months after tying the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, the 39-year-old actor is expecting her first child, according to filmmaker B.V. Nandini Reddy.

The director, who recently worked with Samantha on Maa Inti Bangaaram, confirmed the news during an interview with Cinema Express. Speaking about the actress, Reddy said, "Her pregnancy comes at a beautiful time, as our film Maa Inti Bangaaram has become a success."

Her statement comes after weeks of speculation surrounding Samantha's pregnancy. Rumours first gained momentum after videos from the success celebrations of Maa Inti Bangaaram surfaced online. Social media users pointed to what appeared to be a visible baby bump as Samantha attended the event alongside Raj Nidimoru.

While neither Samantha nor Raj has officially announced the pregnancy, reports suggest that the actor is expected to welcome her baby by the end of the year.

Samantha And Raj's Intimate Wedding

Samantha married Raj Nidimoru in December 2025 in a private ceremony attended by close family members and friends. The wedding took place at the Linga Bhairavi Temple within Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

Sharing glimpses from the ceremony on social media at the time, Samantha simply captioned the photographs with the date, "01.12.2025," followed by white heart emojis. The marriage marked a new beginning for both. Raj was previously married to Shhyamali De, while Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya.

According to reports, Samantha and Raj first grew close while collaborating on The Family Man 2, the acclaimed series in which the actress played Raji, one of the most talked-about characters of her career.

Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Samantha will next be seen in Maa Inti Bangaaram, scheduled to release on May 15. She also has the fantasy series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, in the pipeline.

An official statement from Samantha and Raj regarding the pregnancy is still awaited.