Dipika Kakar undergoes stomach cyst surgery, amid cancer battle; Shoaib Ibrahim says: 'She had pain in stomach for two days'

Dipika Kakar will undergo a minor surgery to remove a small stomach cyst. Her husband Shoaib Ibrahim shared the health update, saying she is stable and staying positive. She is expected to recover after a short hospital stay.

Television actress Dipika Kakar is facing a fresh health issue just a few months after recovering from cancer treatment. The actress who has disclosed her health challenges to the public discovered a stomach cyst. Her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, announced the news through a vlog where he provided an update to fans about her current health status. Shoaib explained that Dipika had experienced mild stomach pain together with left shoulder discomfort. The couple chose to disregard the symptoms because she had previously undergone major surgery for liver cancer. Doctors recommended a scan, which showed a small cyst that measured approximately 13 mm in her abdomen.

Doctors recommend a minor procedure:

The doctors recommended a small operation to remove the cyst after they evaluated the medical documents. The surgical procedure will take less time than expected because it will involve straightforward tasks. According to medical reports, the doctors intend to perform a minimally invasive procedure to treat the cyst. Dipika will require three to four days in the hospital for her treatment and recovery period.

The early detection of the cyst proved to be a beneficial outcome. Shoaib reported that most of Dipika's recent test results have been normal, and doctors are monitoring her condition. There is also discussion about continuing her cancer treatment with immunotherapy after this procedure.

Staying positive through challenges:

Dipika had earlier undergone a major operation after being diagnosed with liver cancer. She had part of her liver removed as part of the treatment. She has spent her time since then recovering while she concentrates on her health needs and family responsibilities. Dipika and Shoaib maintain their positive outlook despite facing this recent challenge. They have expressed their gratitude to fans who supported them through their ongoing prayers. The couple continues to encourage people to take health symptoms seriously and go for regular check-ups.