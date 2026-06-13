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Dipika Kakar opens up about struggling with fever, back pain, lethargy, amid liver cancer treatment

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Dipika Kakar opens up about struggling with fever, back pain, lethargy, amid liver cancer treatment

Dipika Kakar shared that she experienced mild side effects like lethargy, fever and back pain after her first immunotherapy session for liver cancer, while confirming that her tests showed no serious complications.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 13, 2026, 01:38 PM IST

Dipika Kakar opens up about struggling with fever, back pain, lethargy, amid liver cancer treatment
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Actress Dipika Kakar has talked about an emotional update about her ongoing liver cancer treatment, revealing the mild side effects she experienced after her first immunotherapy session. Dipika spoke about her health journey in her latest YouTube vlog, where she also thanked fans for their constant support and prayers.

Health update and treatment journey:

Dipika, lately, just completed her first immunotherapy session after doctors spotted two new cysts in her liver. Her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, had already mentioned in a vlog that no surgery is planned at this moment, so fans could breathe a little easier. The actress said that she didn’t actually get any major or severe side effects, yet there was some discomfort. 'I didn’t really feel any major side effects, but when such a strong medicine goes into the body, you do feel a few changes,' she said.

She went on to mention that at times she was a bit low energy, like, for a day or two, along with a mild fever and back pain. However, she also noted that it’s kind of hard to tell if each symptom was directly connected to the treatment, because she could have had a mild viral infection around the same time.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut hold special screening of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata for Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, he reacts: 'The spirit of Nation First'

Doctors’ reassurance and ongoing care:

Dipika said that her doctors are closely monitoring her condition and confirmed, through tests, that there were no serious side effects from the immunotherapy. Her reports came back normal, which offered some relief to her and her family, a bit of calm at least, even if everything still felt heavy. She also shared that her treatment journey will carry on with more immunotherapy sessions, regular tests, and blood marker scans, as part of her ongoing care plan.

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