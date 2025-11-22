Dining With The Kapoors: Why is Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda part of show? Here’s the truth

Despite coming from a family of actors, Navya holds a special passion for entrepreneurship. Back in 2021, she came up with Project Naveli in an attempt to fight gender inequality across the country. In addition to this, she is also the host of the popular podcast, What The Hell Navya.

Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, recently featured in Netflix's new show, Dining With The Kapoors, which gives a glimpse of Hindi cinema's first family coming together for an iconic lunch to celebrate the centenary of late actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor. But do you know why Amitabh Bachchan’s grandchildren are a part of it?



Dining With The Kapoors: Why is Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda part of show?



Amitabh Bachchan's grandchildren, Navya and Agastya, are a part of the Kapoor Khandaan. Big B's daughter Shweta Bachchan is married to Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda's son and businessman Nikhil Nanda, which makes Agastya and Navya the great-grandchildren of Raj Kapoor. According to the family tree, Navya and Agastya's father is the cousin of Karisma Kapoor, Kareena, Ranbir, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Armaan and Aadar Jain. This makes Navya and Agastya distant cousins of Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan and Raha Kapoor.



About Navya Naveli

Despite coming from a family of actors, Navya holds a special passion for entrepreneurship. Back in 2021, she came up with Project Naveli in an attempt to fight gender inequality across the country. In addition to this, she is also the host of the popular podcast, What The Hell Navya, where she can be seen speaking on various topics with Shweta and Jaya. The granddaughter of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is a student at the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ahmedabad. She enrolled in a BPGP MBA course at the institute last year.

About Dining with The Kapoors

The special features a special gathering of Hindi cinema’s first film dynasty, the Kapoors, coming together to celebrate the centenary of Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor and the son of the family’s patriarch, Prithviraj Kapoor. It features Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Aadar Jain and is a once-in-a-generation gathering of Bollywood royalty, a celebration of love, legacy, and camaraderie. The 1-hour special is created by Armaan Jain and directed by Smriti Mundhra and serves up an intimate look at one of India’s most beloved film families. It has been shot in a fly-on-the-wall documentary style and invites viewers to pull up a chair and share in the Kapoor family’s laughter, stories, and cherished memories, from playful banter to tender reflections, all tied together by their true passion, food.