Dining With The Kapoors': Why family had to let go of Raj Kapoor's iconic bungalow Deonar Cottage for Rs 100 crore?

Ashes 2025-26: Zak Crawley joins unwanted list after twin ducks in Perth Test
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat issued BIG statement on Hindus in Manipur, says, 'If Hindu cease to exist..., Bharat is...', WATCH
Delhi-NCR pollution: Air quality remains 'very poor' despite slight improvement in AQI
Karnataka SHOCKER: Two arrested for sharing Indian navy's 'secret' information to Pakistan through WhatsApp, Facebook
Minimoons! New post wedding therapy, know why couples are ditching honeymoon
When Amitabh Bachchan almost got Manoj Bajpayee 'killed', The Family Man actor recalls: 'I said, “I’ll die...'
Netra Mantena's Udaipur wedding: Ranveer Singh makes Donald Trump Jr, his girlfriend dance to this viral song, WATCH
Inside Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana haldi ceremony: Indian women’s cricket team grooves to dhol beats with bride-to-be, Palak Muchhal gets emotional
Donald Trump jokes how he'd react if NYC-mayor elect Zohran Mamdani calls him 'fascist' in Oval Office, says, 'I would be...'
Donald Trump proposes new 28-points peace plan involving..., awaits Ukraine's approval, says 'we have a...',
ENTERTAINMENT
The much-awaited Dining With The Kapoors is finally out on Netflix, offering viewers a glimpse into the Kapoor family members' bond and their love for food. Besides this, the show also revisits legendary Raj Kapoor's life and fond memories at his Deonar Cottage, situated in Chembur East. It is heartbreaking that India's oldest film family had to let go of their ancestral property as Deonar Cottage, and RK Studios have been sold to Gojrej Properties. In the show, Raj Kapoor's daughter Rima Jain, and other family members, including Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, are seen rekindling old childhood memories by visiting Deonar Cottage.
The much-awaited Dining With The Kapoors is finally out on Netflix, offering viewers a glimpse into the Kapoor family members' bond and their love for food. Besides this, the show also revisits legendary Raj Kapoor's life and fond memories at his Deonar Cottage, situated in Chembur East. It is heartbreaking that India's oldest film family had to let go of their ancestral property as Deonar Cottage, and RK Studios have been sold to Gojrej Properties. In the show, Raj Kapoor's daughter Rima Jain, and other family members, including Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, are seen rekindling old childhood memories by visiting Deonar Cottage.
Why Kapoors had to let go of Raj Kapoor's Deonar Cottage, RK Studios?