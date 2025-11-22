ENTERTAINMENT

Dining With The Kapoors': Why family had to let go of Raj Kapoor's iconic bungalow Deonar Cottage for Rs 100 crore?

The much-awaited Dining With The Kapoors is finally out on Netflix, offering viewers a glimpse into the Kapoor family members' bond and their love for food. Besides this, the show also revisits legendary Raj Kapoor's life and fond memories at his Deonar Cottage, situated in Chembur East. It is heartbreaking that India's oldest film family had to let go of their ancestral property as Deonar Cottage, and RK Studios have been sold to Gojrej Properties. In the show, Raj Kapoor's daughter Rima Jain, and other family members, including Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, are seen rekindling old childhood memories by visiting Deonar Cottage.

Add DNA as a Preferred Source