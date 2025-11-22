Not Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, THIS family member holds most of Raj Kapoor’s heirloom, he is…

Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa's Mumbai home has a special display cabinet dedicated to family artefacts from both sides of their family. The cabinet, which is an heirloom itself, houses several sentimental items from Raj Kapoor.

In the recently released Netflix show, Dining With The Kapoors, India's oldest film family members, including Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor, came together to cherish their bond over food. The Kapoor clan also revisited legendary filmmaker and actor Raj Kapoor and his wife, Krishna Raj Kapoor and their life in Deonar Cottage. While the Deonar Cottage and RK Studios have been sold to Godrej Properties, their belongings have been passed down to the next generations.



Who holds most of Raj Kapoor's heirlooms?

In the series, Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain was seen displaying Raj Kapoor's favourite glasses, old business cards, racing binoculars, signed photographs and other belongings. He is also seen holding his grandmother, Krishna Kapoor's handwritten recipe book, a cherished family heirloom that forms the core of the family's shared memories and tradition of bonding over food. Even though he never met his grandfather, Armaan Jain owns several of Raj Kapoor's personal heirlooms, which he also displays in his home and has also presented some as gifts.

Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa's Mumbai home has a special display cabinet dedicated to family artefacts from both sides of their family. The cabinet, which is an heirloom itself, houses several sentimental items from Raj Kapoor. In December 2024, to commemorate Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary, he, along with his cousin Ranbir Kapoor, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and presented him with a cherished piece of memorabilia that remained with the family. Armaan shared that he has been preserving these mementoes as a way to stay connected to his grandfather.

Not only this, Armaan considers his grandmother's (Krishna Raj Kapoor's) home recipes as a form of "heirloom". He has channelled this legacy into his food business, The Junglee Kitchen, which serves authentic Kapoor family recipes such as Junglee Mutton and Dal Bukhara. The Netflix documentary, Dining with the Kapoors, also celebrates this culinary heritage. In fact, Armaan seemingly holds most of his heirlooms because he is the son of Raj Kapoor’s youngest daughter, who was his laadli.

About Armaan Jain

Son of Rima Jain, Armaan Jain is an assistant director and an entrepreneur. He began his film career by assisting directors on major Bollywood films, including My Name Is Khan (2010), Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012), and Student of the Year (2012). He made his debut as a lead actor in the film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil in 2014. Most recently, he has ventured into production with Dining with the Kapoors. His younger brother Aadar Jain, is also an actor.