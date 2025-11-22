‘My darling a woman’s way…’: Raj Kapoor’s special gift for granddaughter Karisma Kapoor before her wedding, attached with heartfelt wish will move you

Punjabi Singer Harman Sidhu passes away at 37 due to tragic road incident
ENTERTAINMENT
Raj Kapoor died on June 2, 1988, and his granddaughter, Karisma Kapoor, married Sunjay Kapur on September 29, 2003. The legendary Indian filmmaker and actor died at the age of 63 due to complications from asthma, kidney failure, and heart failure.
In the docu-show, Dining With The Kapoors, Karisma Kapoor shared a special gift that her grandfather and legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor with cousin Armaan Jain, who is the presenter of the show directed by Smriti Mundhra. In a rare and heartwarming moment, Karisma gave a sneak peek into a recipe book that her grandfather gave her; however, the most special part was the handwritten note. In the note, Raj Kapoor penned down his wish with a sweet message.
Dining With The Kapoors: Raj Kapoor's special wish from Karisma Kapoor
In the recently released docu-series, Armaan Jain visits Karisma, who shows her a recipe book presented by her grandfather, Raj Kapoor, dated June 1985. She says, "There are actually all the things he likes," and Armaan reads the attached handwritten note, "My darling, a woman's way to a man's heart is through his stomach. I want you to try all these recipes on your grandfather before you meet 'HIM''. Further, she also found a picture of her with the late Raj Kapoor in which she looked chubby.
For those unversed, Raj Kapoor died on June 2, 1988, and his granddaughter, Karisma Kapoor, married Sunjay Kapur on September 29, 2003. The legendary Indian filmmaker and actor died at the age of 63 due to complications from asthma, kidney failure, and heart failure. His death occurred in New Delhi, India, about a month after he collapsed at an event where he was to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
About Dining with The Kapoors
The special features a special gathering of Hindi cinema’s first film dynasty, the Kapoors, coming together to celebrate the centenary of Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor and the son of the family’s patriarch, Prithviraj Kapoor. It features Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Aadar Jain and is a once-in-a-generation gathering of Bollywood royalty, a celebration of love, legacy, and camaraderie. The 1-hour special is created by Armaan Jain and directed by Smriti Mundhra and serves up an intimate look at one of India’s most beloved film families. It has been shot in a fly-on-the-wall documentary style and invites viewers to pull up a chair and share in the Kapoor family’s laughter, stories, and cherished memories, from playful banter to tender reflections, all tied together by their true passion, food.