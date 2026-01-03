FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who is Barse Deva? Most-wanted Maoist commander and close associate of Madvi Hidma surrenders

Bengali film industry urges Kolkata Police to take legal action against social media harassment, details inside

Dhurandhar: Offensive words muted in revised version of Ranveer Singh's blockbuster after objection from Baloch community

A 6.5 earthquake hits Mexico during President Claudia Sheinbaum’s briefing, WATCH video

'Just 4–5 failed innings?': Yograj Singh slams selectors over Shubman Gill's T20 World Cup omission, invokes 1983 World Cup legend

Zubeen Garg's wife Garima Garg announces trust in singer's memory to 'safeguard his dreams, creative legacy, ideals'

Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan as Dhurandhar overtakes Pathaan to become highest-grossing Bollywood film in North America

It's official! Priyanka Gandhi's son Raihan Vadra announces engagement to Aviva Baig with throwback photo; Check post

After Dhurandhar's blockbuster success, this Ranveer Singh film to re-release in theatres; not 83, Padmaavat, Simmba, Gully Boy

Dinesh Karthik lauds Basil Joseph's acting in Ponman, says Eko blew his mind: 'Malayalam cinema is on a different level altogether'

Dinesh Krthik praised actor-director Basil Joseph for his excellent performance in Jothish Shankar-directed black comedy thriller Ponman and stated that Dinjith Ayyathan's mystery thriller Eko "blew his mind." Ponman is streaming on JioHotstar and Eko is streaming on Netflix.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 03, 2026, 01:11 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dinesh Karthik, commentator and former Indian cricketer, is known to express his appreciation for good movies on social media. Showering praise on two Malayalam films that he had watched recently - Ponman and Eko - both released in 2025, Karthik stated that Malayalam cinema is on a different level altogether.

Taking to his X timeline, Dinesh praised actor-director Basil Joseph for his excellent performance in Jothish Shankar-directed black comedy thriller Ponman and stated that the mystery thriller Eko, helmed by Dinjith Ayyathan, "blew his mind." The wicket-keeper, batsman wrote, "Two high quality movies I’ve watched this last week - PONMAN and EKO. Unreal acting from @basiljoseph25 in Ponman. You literally live the movie through him and as always solid from the supporting cast as well." 

He further added, "EKO blew my mind in terms of cinematography, locations and such a unique story so beautifully woven together by Dinjith. Malayalam cinema is on a different level altogether. More power to all, make more such movies and keep putting the smile on the world that watches movies." 

Basil Joseph, who has also directed three films till date including the Malayalam superhero film Minnal Murali led by Tovino Thomas, reshared Dinesh Karthik's post on his X timeline and replied, "Thank you so much @DineshKarthik, overwhelmed by your response." Joseph was also in talks to make big-screen adaptation of the superhero Shaktimaan with Ranveer Singh playing the titular role, but Mukesh Khanna refused to give the rights of his TV series.

Meanwhile, coming back to Ponman and Eko, the Jothish Shankar directorial also featured Sajin Gopu, Lijomol Jose, Anand Manmadhan and Deepak Parambol, and is streaming on JioHotstar. Made in around Rs 3 crore, it was a commercial success and earned around Rs 20 crore. On the other hand, the Dinjith Ayyathan film featured Sandeep Pradeep, Vineeth, Narain, Binu Pappu and Biana Momin in the leading roles, and grossed more than Rs 50 crore at the box office, against its reported budget of Rs 5 crore.

Ponman is streaming on JioHotstar and Eko is streaming on Netflix.

