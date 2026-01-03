Dinesh Karthik lauds Basil Joseph's acting in Ponman, says Eko blew his mind: 'Malayalam cinema is on a different level altogether'

Dinesh Krthik praised actor-director Basil Joseph for his excellent performance in Jothish Shankar-directed black comedy thriller Ponman and stated that Dinjith Ayyathan's mystery thriller Eko "blew his mind." Ponman is streaming on JioHotstar and Eko is streaming on Netflix.

Dinesh Karthik, commentator and former Indian cricketer, is known to express his appreciation for good movies on social media. Showering praise on two Malayalam films that he had watched recently - Ponman and Eko - both released in 2025, Karthik stated that Malayalam cinema is on a different level altogether.

Taking to his X timeline, Dinesh praised actor-director Basil Joseph for his excellent performance in Jothish Shankar-directed black comedy thriller Ponman and stated that the mystery thriller Eko, helmed by Dinjith Ayyathan, "blew his mind." The wicket-keeper, batsman wrote, "Two high quality movies I’ve watched this last week - PONMAN and EKO. Unreal acting from @basiljoseph25 in Ponman. You literally live the movie through him and as always solid from the supporting cast as well."

He further added, "EKO blew my mind in terms of cinematography, locations and such a unique story so beautifully woven together by Dinjith. Malayalam cinema is on a different level altogether. More power to all, make more such movies and keep putting the smile on the world that watches movies."

Basil Joseph, who has also directed three films till date including the Malayalam superhero film Minnal Murali led by Tovino Thomas, reshared Dinesh Karthik's post on his X timeline and replied, "Thank you so much @DineshKarthik, overwhelmed by your response." Joseph was also in talks to make big-screen adaptation of the superhero Shaktimaan with Ranveer Singh playing the titular role, but Mukesh Khanna refused to give the rights of his TV series.

Meanwhile, coming back to Ponman and Eko, the Jothish Shankar directorial also featured Sajin Gopu, Lijomol Jose, Anand Manmadhan and Deepak Parambol, and is streaming on JioHotstar. Made in around Rs 3 crore, it was a commercial success and earned around Rs 20 crore. On the other hand, the Dinjith Ayyathan film featured Sandeep Pradeep, Vineeth, Narain, Binu Pappu and Biana Momin in the leading roles, and grossed more than Rs 50 crore at the box office, against its reported budget of Rs 5 crore.



Ponman is streaming on JioHotstar and Eko is streaming on Netflix.



