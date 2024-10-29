Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia recently elaborated on her usage of social media saying that she finds it unnecessary to be part of the rat race like the rest of people do.

Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia remains aloof from the social media game unlike her contemporaries Zeenat Aman and Jackie Shroff. The actress recently revealed the real reason behind her less indulgence in social media as compared to her peers. She explained her unwillingness to put herself out there.

In a recent interview with Vogue India, Kapadia said that she likes to scroll but never felt the need to post herself. When asked if she will ever adapt to social media, she replied, “What for? Give me one good reason. But do I want to say anything about myself? Oh, I don’t know if I’ll ever be ready. It took me years to put up my art in my own house.” Further, she said that she finds it unnecessary to be part of the rat race, adding that she does not manage her accounts.

Instead of social media, Kapadia has found solace in mobile gaming. “I love playing games on my phone. I’m quite happy. My love is my home. But of course, I scroll through Instagram.” She named Empires & Puzzles: Dragon Dawn as her favourite game. In the same conversation, she also shared her ordeal as a celebrity. “It’s like taking an exam every second of the day. You’re judged 24/7,” she said.

Most recently, Kapadia made headlines when she refused to pose with her daughter Twinkle Khanna during her exit from the MAMI Film Festival. A video surfaced showing her interaction with the paps who asked to stay and pose with her family. To which she jokingly refused and said, “I don’t pose with juniors. Seniors only.” She then moved forward, making way for her daughter and son-in-law Akshay Kumar.

Meanwhile, Kapadia was last seen in movies like Pathaan, Brahmastra: Part 1, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. She also made her presence felt on digital platforms with web shows, Tandav and Saas Bahu and Flamingo.