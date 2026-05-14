Diljit Dosanjh was 'pressurised' to enter politics, claims Bhagwant Mann after firing near manager’s residence

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann alleges pressure on Diljit Dosanjh to enter politics while condemning a firing incident linked to his manager’s residence.

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has previously made it clear that he has no interest in entering politics, but the topic resurfaced after comments from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Speaking on the matter, Mann claimed that the singer was being pushed into politics. As per ANI, the Punjab CM said, "In the last few days, it was heard that Diljit (Dosanjh) was being pressurised by the BJP to enter politics," He further stressed that artists should not be forced into political roles and noted that Diljit has already publicly clarified his decision to stay away from politics.

Mann also added that political parties often try to bring popular celebrities into their fold due to their massive fan base. Referring to the trend of actors entering politics, he mentioned that popularity often plays a major role in such decisions, pointing to examples from the entertainment industry.

In a stronger remark, he addressed the recent violence linked to the singer’s close circle, saying, "Then there are other ways of creating pressure, like shooting at someone’s manager, and someone has even claimed responsibility for it. Such kind of politics should not be done."

The incident refers to gunshots being fired outside the residence of Gurpartap Singh Kang, manager of Diljit Dosanjh, in Karnal, Haryana. No injuries were reported, but the firing caused panic in the area. Later, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang reportedly claimed responsibility, while police continue to investigate the motive and possible links to extortion or intimidation.

Bhagwant Mann also cited the broader pattern of celebrities entering politics, mentioning how public figures with strong followings are often seen as potential political assets.