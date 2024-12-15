Allu Arjun asked the audience if they had watched Pushpsa and shared that he had only watched the first part, not the second.

Diljit Dosanjh is currently touring India with his Dil-lumanati concert, performing in different cities. After his shows in places like Pune, Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Hyderabad, he performed in Chandigarh on Saturday.

During his performance, Diljit announced that he wanted to dedicate the concert to D. Gukesh, who recently made history by becoming the youngest chess champion. After talking about Gukesh, Diljit Dosanjh also mentioned Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. He asked the audience if they had seen the movie and shared that he had only watched the first part, not the second. He praised the first part, saying it was really good. Diljit then quoted a popular dialogue from the film, saying, "Jhukega nahi saala."

Diljit then cracked a joke, saying, "Saaala nahi jhukega toh Jija jhuk jayega" (referring to himself), which had everyone laughing and the audience cheering. This moment of fun came amid the news that Allu Arjun had been detained by the police on Friday night and kept in jail until Saturday morning in connection with a woman's death in a stampede at the screening of Pushpa 2.

The actor was granted bail after furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000. After his release, Allu Arjun was seen arriving at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Speaking to the media, the actor expressed his gratitude to his fans and supporters.

"I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate. I would like to once again express my condolences to the family. It was an unfortunate incident. We are sorry for what happened," said the actor.

Allu Arjun further reiterated, "I'm a law-abiding citizen, there's nothing to worry, all is well... condolences to the family... it was an accident, nothing like that happened before, I have extended all support to her family... thank you to all of you."

The incident took place on December 4 when Allu Arjun visited the Sandhya Theatre for a screening of his latest film Pushpa 2: The Rule.